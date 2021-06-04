Employment in the US accelerated in May after weak April data

(Bloomberg) – Job growth in the United States accelerated in May and the unemployment rate fell, indicating that companies are making some progress to fill a record number of vacancies as the economy strengthens.

Payrolls rose 559,000 last month after a revised growth of 278,000 in April, according to a Labor Department report released Friday. The median estimate from a Bloomberg survey of economists was up 675,000. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.8%.

Employers are making efforts to bring the headcount in line with the resurgence in demand. May was a turning point in the reopening of the economy due to rising coronavirus vaccination rates, increased social activity, and fewer trade restrictions across most of the US

Rising payrolls leaves the US labor market 7.6 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels. A broader improvement in the labor market requires faster job growth among service providers, such as the leisure and hospitality industries, which have suffered a longer hiatus due to the health crisis.

At the same time, job recovery may remain uneven, as childcare obligations, rising unemployment benefits, skills mismatches and supply shortages hamper recruitment efforts.

Long-term Treasury yields fell, while inflation expectations plummeted and the dollar weakened. US stock futures rose.

The deficit in the payroll level, along with views that recent inflationary pressures will prove temporary, help explain why members of the Federal Reserve will maintain ultra-expansive monetary policy.

Read more

Restaurants reported the largest payroll increase last month, with an increase of 186,000 jobs, the Labor Department report showed. Healthcare and education also posted notable increases, while construction employment declined for a second month.

Original Note: US Job Growth Picked Up Steam in May After Disappointing April

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP