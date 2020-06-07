Very interesting the article that the New York Times wrote today, reflecting on the employment data on Friday that was considered the precursor of the V-turn. The author tries to demonstrate that none of this is happening and that the demand crisis will continue. causing deep damage to the economy, so overconfidence is dangerous.

A tear in the fabric of the economy will not heal easily, and denying the severity of the crisis will not resolve it.

The fabric of the economy has been torn, with damage to millions of interconnections, between workers and employers, companies and their suppliers, borrowers, and lenders. Both the historical evidence of serious economic crises and the data available today point to enormous delayed effects.

Regarding the employment data on Friday, we must remember that the Labor Department itself recognized that the unemployment was poorly calculated and that it was actually three points higher than the one that occurred, but they did not want to rectify it although they left the written warning, so that they did not they will be accused, in their own words, of political manipulation.

But even so, it left the economy with 19.55 million fewer jobs than in February. And the rebound came in part thanks to more than $ 500 billion in federal aid to small businesses offered on condition that workers be withheld under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Other data points to a severe but slower crisis of demand collapse that will affect many more corners of the economy than those that were forced to close due to the pandemic.

New orders for manufactured products, for example, remained in completely negative territory in May, according to the Institute for Supply Management; its index reached 31.8, well below the level of 50 which is the line between expansion and contraction.

And despite the net gain in employment in May, there have been many announced layoffs at companies outside of the sectors directly affected by the pandemic. This suggests that the forced shutdown of travel, restaurants, and related industries is becoming a widespread shortage of demand in the economy.

The authors defend that what started as a serious supply problem has now turned into a demand shock, as Keynes commented, see this quote:

“Hotels are closed, so people buy fewer cars because they don’t need to travel as much,” said Veronica Guerrieri, an economist at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. “Restaurants are closed, so people don’t need fancy clothes because they don’t want to go out as much.”

The result is that what started as a disruption on the supply side of the economy has transformed into a collapse on the demand side, she and her co-authors say in a recent working paper. They call it a Keynesian supply shock: a reversal of the demand-driven crisis of the Great Depression described by the great economist of the time, John Maynard Keynes.

That crisis showed how when there are deep tears in the economic fabric, repairing them is not a simple job, it is not fast, and even what seems like a great response is often not enough.

It’s great that the economy is rebounding since it closed in March and April. And the world right now is confusing and chaotic. But that makes it all the more important not to lose focus on the fundamental forces that risk stopping the economy and that, if left unchecked, could mean a lost second decade in this young century.

Basically personally I quite agree with the general approach and conclusions. The markets do not discount this, they discount an evaporation of the shock, but the macroeconomic reality is what it is, it is not possible to solve a shock like the one we have had quickly, it is going to take a long time, possibly more than anyone dares To recognize. And this is in the US, Europe and especially in the countries of the South, the normal thing is that the demand shock is much greater and it takes even more time. Very authoritative voices that have not been heard, such as that of Lagarde, governor of the ECB, said it clearly this week: The situation is very difficult, the recovery will be very slow and complex and in his forecasts he had no plans to return to the point of growth that we left back to 2023.

What the markets do is something important, but it is much more, that we have things clear from the point of view of economic forecasts, to make the appropriate personal decisions not for investment, but for employment if we are workers, for our company if we are entrepreneurs, etc- We have to have a cool head. Politicians from around the world and siren songs will take care of telling us that everything will be fine,

«You will have to pass near the sirens that enchant to all the men who approach them. Crazy will be who stops to listen to their chants! Mermaids will enchant you with their cool voices. It passes without stopping after covering with soft wax the ears of your companions, that not a single one hears them! You can only hear them if you want, but with your hands and feet tied and standing on the cockpit, make yourself tied to the mast to savor the pleasure of hearing their song ».

I insist, we are not talking about the markets this time, but about vital decisions in our jobs, lives and companies. We only ask, only that, prudence and good sense in decision making, without listening to the sirens, just in case. It’s better to prevent than to cure. There is a very good quote from the article, in which it is said that the current situation is like without an advisor asking us to get into more debt to get out of a personal debt crisis. The situation is saved by charging from the states. But what is happening to the business fabric that has to produce and run well so that all those payments can be made?

