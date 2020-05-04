The secretary of Economic Policy of the Ministry of Economy, Adolfo Sachsida, evaluated on Monday that the number one priority for resumption in the post-crisis will be to look “very carefully” at the labor market, since the crisis with the coronavirus will make unemployment reaches a “very high” level.

When participating in a live promoted by Eleven Financial, Sachsida also pointed out that two other priorities, in his view, will be a more efficient bankruptcy law, which moves capital more quickly between sectors, and an improvement in the design of social policies.

“There is a lot of social policy in Brazil that benefits those who do not need to benefit. And then the person who is poor and in need does not receive the benefit,” he said, calling for a comprehensive review of “benefit to benefit”.

According to Sachsida, this will enable the government to have more resources to direct to Bolsa Família.

The secretary also said he was in favor of opening up trade and stated that the strong rise in the dollar against the real opens a window of opportunity to do so, since it favors the industry, making Brazilian products more competitive abroad.

On the subject, Sachsida stressed that the opening of the economy also makes the purchase of inputs cheaper, which stimulates jobs. On the other hand, he considered that this work front is not urgent like the others.

“We always have to be very honest about priorities. And the number of fights you can buy is not infinite. You have a sequence to do things,” he admitted.

Sachsida stressed that it will be essential to have a wider social protection network, since the crisis due to the stoppage of activity to curb contagion by coronavirus is strong and will leave marks.

LOSS PER WEEK

Next week, the government will release a calculation of the costs per week of this interruption in the economy. The longer this time, the greater the number of bankruptcies, which will slow the economic recovery, said Sachsida.

He said that the measures taken by the government guarantee protection for four months of crisis. If this period is extrapolated, a new set of actions will be necessary, he acknowledged.

