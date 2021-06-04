Employment among Hispanics and African Americans in the US improves in May

(Bloomberg) – The job market improved last month for Hispanic and African-American workers, groups that have lagged behind in job growth as the US economy recovers from the pandemic.

The unemployment rate for African Americans fell to 9.1% in May while that of Hispanics fell to 7.3%, according to Labor Department data. More Latina women returned to the workforce and unemployment among African American men fell below 10% for the first time since January, the data showed.

However, unemployment levels among both Hispanics and African Americans remain high compared to the overall rate of 5.8%, a sign that the recovery remains uneven for minority workers. More broadly, more than half of all increases in the labor market last month occurred in the hospitality and entertainment industry, a sector hard hit by the pandemic that also employs a disproportionate number of minority workers. .

Latina women over the age of 20 have experienced the slowest return to the job market since the start of the pandemic. Its labor force participation rate, at 58.2% in May, is still significantly lower than before the pandemic.

Original Note: Black, Hispanic Employment Improves in US After Uneven Gains

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP