Employers in the US can demand vaccination against covid-19

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The state of California. New York City. Hospitals and nursing homes. Colleges and universities. Employers have started requiring their staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which has drawn attention. But what happens if employees refuse?

Miami World / apnews

A federal legal guideline issued this week indicates that the law is on the side of employers. Vaccination can be considered a “condition of employment” similar to being qualified for a job.

That said, labor attorneys believe that many companies will want to come to terms with undecided workers.

CAN EMPLOYERS IN THE US REQUIRE THE COVID-19 VACCINE?

Yes. Private companies and government agencies can require their employees to be vaccinated as a work condition. Individuals retain the right to refuse, but do not have a rigorous right to legal protection.

“Those with a disability or true religious beliefs may be able to access a reasonable accommodation in accordance with civil rights laws, provided that such accommodation does not pose an undue hardship to the employer,” said Sharon Perley Masling, labor attorney who leads a special unit for COVID-19 at Morgan Lewis Law Firm.

Employees who do not meet those criteria “may need a license or seek other opportunities,” he added.

The US Department of Justice addressed the rights of employers and employees this week in a legal opinion. It examined an argument made by vaccine skeptics that the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act prohibits employees from forcibly requiring a vaccination at approved doses for emergency use only, which is the case with current vaccines against COVID-19.

The department’s attorneys wrote that the law in question provides for individuals to be informed of their “option to accept or reject the application” of a vaccine or medication for emergency use. However, that provision does not prohibit employers from requiring mandatory vaccination as a “condition of employment.”

The same reasoning applies to universities, school districts and other entities that could claim to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the lawyers said. The available evidence overwhelmingly shows that vaccines are safe and effective.

Previously, a guideline from the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) noted that federal laws prohibiting discrimination in the workplace “do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees who physically enter the workplace be vaccinated against COVID-19 ”.

The EEOC mentioned some cases in which employers must grant exemptions. People who have a medical or religious reason can access alternative measures. These may include getting weekly exams, wearing masks while in the office, or working remotely.