Employers in the United States seek immigrants amid shortage of skilled workers

A very curious phenomenon is occurring in the United States, and that is that employers cannot get enough highly skilled workers to meet the demand for computer-related jobs. That is why companies are already looking for immigrants who can fulfill these tasks.

And it is that for every computer or mathematician worker without a job in the country in 2020, there were also more than seven job offers in computer-related occupations, as found by the bipartisan immigration research group New American Economy (NAE).

In other words, the demand for computer-related occupations is growing and exceeding supply.

“A more nuanced and responsive policy around employment-based immigration could be one way to help the US. to recover faster and more robustly from the COVID-19 pandemic and future economic shocks and shocks, ”the report said.

The study comes at a time when record job openings in the US coincide with persistent unemployment, suggesting a mismatch in labor supply and demand. In other words, there is a need for workers, but people just don’t look for those jobs.

Faced with this situation, the United States Chamber of Commerce launched a campaign last week calling for an increase in employment-based immigration to address the worker shortage.

NAE, the group founded by billionaire Mike Bloomberg, analyzed labor certification application data for foreign-born skilled workers, as well as unemployment figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and job offer data from the Burning Glass Technologies website.

Here they found that employers in the US posted 1.36 million vacancies in 2020 related to IT, according to NAE analysis, as found by NAE using data from the Department of Labor.

In United States, immigrants made up 25% of the computer workforce in 2019. Additionally, seven of the top 10 fastest-growing jobs for immigrant workers were computer-related, as reported on CNBC.

For this reason, it is possible that computer-related jobs are the most promising for immigrants, since the government could be more open to receiving these types of professionals in the country.

