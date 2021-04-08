Employees who would have requested drugs in EXATLON

Instagram @exatlonestadosunidos

The fifth season of Exatlon United States is embroiled in a controversy that seems to never end. Since information was leaked about the alleged expulsion of two athletes from the competition program, Denisse Novoa by the Contendientes team and Frank Beltre by the Famosos team, under allegations that they were found illegal substances (drugs) and cell phones, which corresponds to a flagrant violation of conduct on the television program.

Two suspended and several sanctioned

In addition to Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, who would no longer be part of the television program, but are in strict silence to avoid continuity errors in the program – as there are approximately 15 days between what is recorded and what is seen on screen – There would be other sanctioned athletes that we have not been able to confirm. But these accusations against both athletes have been received with many questions by different news portals, including the famous digital show of entertainment Chisme No Like, hosted by the Argentine presenter and journalist Javier Ceriani and his Mexican colleague Elisa Beristain.

Ceriani and his partner, in several editions of the show, have dedicated themselves with tests to form theories about how these athletes would have access to drugs, ensuring that it had to be provided by local employees for the production of the program, who after seeing each other discovered and cornered have been revealing that they were threatened to find substances and allegedly deliver the athletes and other members of the Exatlon United States production.

This would have been assured by an authority in everything related to Exatlon United States, widely known on social networks as “Keyla: The Queen of Spoilers”, who in conversation with Ceriani and Beristain, assured in a forceful way that the production of the program competition would be the only culprits that the drug has reached the hands of athletes.

In this interview with Keyla on the program, the girl assures that the production would be in charge of access to drugs, and would have also revealed that she was the victim of threats, after publishing such sensitive information about what happens behind closed doors in the production of the program.

They filter names of employees who would have requested drugs in recordings of EXATLON USA

Today, April 7, just minutes ago, an audio that would reveal the names of each one of the people allegedly involved in obtaining the drugs that was exclusively arrived at the office of the editor of this note by our sources in the Dominican Republic. move in Exatlon United States. These people, according to this audio, would be a group made up of several cameramen, part of the team of Turkish people who serve the AcunMedya company.

Among the names that can be heard are:

Batú, Meltán, Berki Bairán (This would be one of the chiefs), Mustafa, Atakan, Akan, Kabah (Another chief) and Ali.

Below you can listen to the audio that arrived at our offices. By having an update we will keep you updated:

