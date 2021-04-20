Employees union denounces Amazon influence in voting. The retail employees union that failed to organize Amazon workers in an Alabama warehouse wants the results of a recent vote rejected, arguing that the company illegally interfered with the process.

Miami World / Diario las Americas

The Union of Retail, Warehouse and Department Stores indicated in a petition that Amazon threatened the workers with firing them.

Union support

He added that Amazon fired a worker who supported the union, but refused to identify that person by name.

Many of the other allegations by the union revolve around a mailbox Amazon installed in the parking area of ​​the Bessemer, Alabama warehouse.

According to the union, the mailbox created the false appearance that Amazon was voting.

Which intimidated the workers into voting against the union.

Security cameras in the parking lot may have recorded workers going to the mailbox.

The influence of Amazon

Amazon spokeswoman Heather Knox denied that the company threatened layoffs and stressed that she could not verify whether an employee was fired without their name.

“Instead of accepting the choice of these employees, the union seems determined to continue to misrepresent the facts to advance its own agenda,” he said.

“We will be attentive to the next steps in the legal process.”

Workers overwhelmingly rejected the creation of a union, with 1,798 against and 738 in favor.