Employees of McDonald’s and other fast food places protest working in temperatures over 100 degrees



The heat wave that affects the United States is registering extreme temperatures in some states.

Photo: Caitlin O’Hara / .

Fast food business workers are demonstrating because they have to work under extreme weather conditions that exceed 100 degrees, due to the record temperatures that are being registered in the United States.

“It felt like grease from the kitchen was sliding down our throats,” Laura Pozos, a McDonald’s worker in Los Angeles, told Insider, after the branch where she works has no working air conditioner or kitchen fan. what the temperature reached 100 degrees.

McDonald’s told Insider that the designated location at 950 Floral Drive, where Pozos works, has been fully operational and that a Department of Public Health inspection on June 23 found an ambient kitchen temperature of 73 degrees.

The heat wave has especially affected fast food places. A few days ago workers at Jack in the Box in Sacramento, California, went on strike because conditions inside the restaurant reached 109 degrees, according to complaints the workers filed with state authorities.

“She said we were exaggerating and hot due to menopause,” said a worker who was the answer of the head of the Jack in the Box branch.

There are several fast food places in California that have faced a backlash from employees who say they have been forced to work in extremely hot conditions.

Voodoo Donut staff in Portland, Oregon, went on strike for the same reasons. The Donut Workers United union said in a Facebook post that the temperatures were so high that the donuts were melting and the frosting was not drying.

In early June, Hooters workers in Houston stopped activities, arguing that the place went a month without air conditioning. A waitress commented that the store was so hot that workers gathered in the cooler.

Similarly, at a McDonald’s on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, employees staged a protest on June 17 to demand that the company repair its air conditioning unit.

“The well-being of my employees is my top priority,” responded the owner of the location, Frances Jones. “The air conditioning unit in our restaurant was idle for a few days, but it was repaired immediately and has been operational for several weeks. While the air conditioning unit was being repaired, additional fans were placed throughout the restaurant to help keep our employees cool. ”

Pozos, who works elsewhere in Los Angeles, told Insider that the heat poses an imminent risk to fast food workers and that the health of employees should not depend on the generosity of their managers, but on statutes that regulate the industry standards for fast food in California.

