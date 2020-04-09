Through social networks, a video recorded from inside a morgue has gone viral

By: Web Writing

A video has gone viral thanks to its unusual paranormal events, which was recorded from a security camera from inside a morgue in U.S in August 2013.

The workers of the place, claimed to hear strange sounds, so trying to discover the mystery and know that they had the reason for presence paranormal, they located certain cameras in various places in the morgue.

In one of those recordings, this creepy video came out that has gone around the world and that surely has made the hair stand on end of many people who have seen it.

The workers say that they went home and returned the next day. The first thing they did was go watch the recordings and were terrified to see and hear strange events, which were especially recorded in the autopsy room, the images were shared on YouTube.

In the viral video you can hear someone’s breathing, remember that nobody was in the morgue, after a few seconds several objects begin to fall without any explanation, you can even see bursts of light and air throughout the course of the clip.

“I worked in a hospital and sometimes when I went down to the morgue to leave bodies it was disturbing and seeing all the residue of blood water on the iron was terrifying, sometimes it looked like someone was walking under the door,” said one netizen watching the video on YouTube.



The video has caused a lot of controversy and among some comments people affirm that these things do happen in places like cemeteries, churches and hospital morgues.

Has something similar happened to you?