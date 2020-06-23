After the murder of George Floyd on May 25 and the wave of protests that followed, many companies halted their events in a show of solidarity. Also some of the most conflicting developments. Among them, Google postponed I / O 2020, its developer conference. IBM stopped the development of its facial recognition technology. Amazon paused it.

Now they are at least 1,650 Google workers those who oppose contracts with the police forces. This has been signed in a open letter addressed to Sundar Pichai. It is one of the great contradictions that many of these great technologies still maintain, against which some still wondered if their public positions were sufficient.

In the brief, the workers say they are “disappointed to learn that Google still continues to serve the police forces.” And not only that, but “publicize this connection as something progressive”, according to the signatories of these new protests on Google.

Contracts with the administration, again in the crosshairs of the Google protests

They thus point to the tabs with which Google has the experience of some customers. Among them is that of the Clarkstown Police Department, where the company claims to have “transformed the way its officers share information and digital evidence.” This same body, as pointed out in The Verge, was already accused in 2015 of illegally tracking down protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Why help George Floyd’s Knee Neck Institutions be more organizationally effective?”

The complaints do not end here, but Google’s ties to this type of body are numerous. In some cases, also questionable. They point to the use of their technology and investments to identify migrants crossing the border between the United States and Mexico.

This growing number of Google-critical employees point to a a certain hypocrisy between what is said and what is done. The company has established a $ 175 million fund for black entrepreneurs. YouTube has also promised to contribute $ 100 million to give more visibility to this creative community. However, it still continues to collaborate with the police forces. “We should not be in the business of criminalizing the existence of blacks as we sing that black lives matter,” the letter sentences.

This is not the first time that Sundar Pichai, the company’s CEO, has faced a wave of protests on Google. In late 2018, after the emergence of cases of sexual harassment by some executives, the manager was forced to speak publicly. He recalled then that “Google is not running by referendum.”