“Employees are fed up”: the survey that explains why many people are not looking for work

Peter Ricci, director of the hospitality and tourism management program at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), is a tourism industry professional who has seen it all throughout his 55-year-old career.

Ricci conducted a survey to find out the reasons that are leading many workers to avoid hiring in the current working conditions offered by the United States, when a return to normality is prevailing and the pandemic is more under control.

The manager has worked in the hospitality industry all his life, began washing dishes and has gone through all kinds of crises and affirms that the industry he works for is known for having low wages and long working hours.

Determined to learn more about the situation, Ricci conducted a survey among workers in the hospitality sector consulting 4,000 students, workers and entrepreneurs of the FAU.

The results surprised him:

– 70% of those surveyed considered that Covid-19 would have a long-term negative impact on the sector

– 65% stated that the sector did not protect its employees as well as other sectors. Respondents noted that employers were too quick to fire them or downsize, and were more concerned about the value of the shares than the workers themselves

– More than 33% of respondents indicated that would seek employment outside the sector during the next year

“The results of this survey clearly indicate that employees are fed up and are thinking of moving to other sectors. That is very worrying“, Affirmed the director of the FAU.

Ricci’s idea to carry out the survey arose almost by accident, in March 2020, when COVID-19 was starting to put employees out of work, the FAU decided to help hospitality workers continue their training by offering a free certificate of hospitality and tourism management, which normally costs $ 900.

Ricci began receiving between 1,000 and 5,000 emails a day where people shared comments to him about how they felt about their employer, about Covid-19 and about being fired for the first time in their life. Bitterness, betrayal, the feeling of loss and loneliness predominated in the comments.

The pollster cited the testimony of a couple who worked for more than 31 years in a famed luxury hotel: “This pandemic brought out the ‘true colors’ of hospitality leaders. It is not about attention, concern and empathy, but about greed, overwork for your associates and lack of respect. They have betrayed us ”.

Ricci is posting between 500 and 1,000 entry-level and senior management job openings each week. Ensures that employers are desperate to attract talentSome offer $ 500 sign-up bonuses for new hires, as well as quick promotion opportunities and better benefits.

With information from Univision Noticias

