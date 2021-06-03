Employee sues Disney for discrimination based on sexual orientation

June is the month chosen to claim rights for LGTBIQ + people, remembering the Stonewall riots that took place in June 1969. Although the main idea is to continue remembering that we are far from real equality for LGTBIQ + people, brands and companies take advantage of the month to show their support for the collective, the community demands real actions towards equality if they want to show that they really are on their side, not just dye their logo rainbow. And if things were already warm with Disney, the demand they just received does not mean starting the month of Pride exactly on the right foot.

As reported by Deadline, Joel Hopkins, an executive at ABC Signature, has sued The Walt Disney Company, ABC Signature and Riverside Television Services LLC for discrimination on the basis of his sexual orientation.. The lawsuit argues that Hopkins “has complained directly and repeatedly to human resources about the discrimination he has experienced while being employed by the defendants and, associated with that, the continuous failure to promote him and to pay him at the same level as other bosses department “. He assures that his “career reached a dead end” when his superiors discovered that he was gay..

As an example, he raises a series of promotions that took place in April of this year in which they left him out again. “Plaintiff has been informed and believes that these promotions occurred despite representations that Disney was in a poor financial position and was not going to make promotions.” Hopkins has been working for them since 1994. It also ensures that it charges less and has a lower title than others with the same responsibilities.. In April he already sent a discrimination complaint to the California Department of Fair Employment, which was responded to with a notice that they could sue. Disney has not commented, but it is not exactly a good image for the company to receive a discrimination complaint on the first day of Pride month.

There’s room for everyone under the rainbow. ? Happy #PrideMonth! pic.twitter.com/JvKE5WFbFu ? Disney (@Disney) June 1, 2021

Disney joins Pride month

Precisely Disney started the “celebrations” of Pride month with an illustration on its Twitter account accompanied by the message “there is room for everyone under the rainbow. Happy Pride month!” and a review of the LGBTQ + content that we can find on Disney +, such as the Pixar short ‘Out’ or series such as ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’. And of course, let’s not forget the “exclusively gay moments” like the second in which LeFou comes out dancing with another man in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ or the cyclops in ‘Onward’ who talks about his girlfriend in a scene. In the tweet, the company says they “believe in the power of inclusive storytelling that unites us and inspires us to live authentically, and Disney + is committed to amplifying LGBTIQ + voices and voices of color.” They say that they are “a home for creators, talent and diverse content” and that “around the world The Walt Disney Company proudly contributes to organizations that support LGTBIQ + communities and people”. On June 25, they will premiere the documentary series ‘Pride’ about the fight for LGBTIQ + rights. Of course, they will do it within Star, so that families who prefer to keep their children away from any message of diversity can block it with the parental pin.