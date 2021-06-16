Employee of the Tamaulipas Congress dies of covid; detect 9 more cases

TAMAULIPAS

The Congress of the state of Tamaulipas confirmed the death of one of its employees and the registration of nine people infected by the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the covid outbreak, it was decided to restrict the access of visitors to the site.

Since Tuesday, June 8, it became known that in some departments of the state government there was a massive contagion of the disease, including personnel from the local Congress.

In a regrettable and sensitive way, it is also reported that recently a worker of this Congress died as a result of the coronavirus, which forces to reinforce the care in the building, even without being certain where the virus was contracted, as it cannot be ignored ignoring this irreparable loss that demands not to lower our guard, ”the statement said.

According to the letter it is unknown where the disease could have been contracted, but this happens just 15 days after the different political parties closed their campaigns in search of the local, federal council, regidurías and mayoralties.

They confirmed that none of the deputies has had any symptoms so far.

The Legislative Power of Tamaulipas implemented from the beginning of the pandemic the actions required by the health contingency, adhering to the recommendations of the State Secretary of Health, such as installing the sanitizing mat at the entrance of the building, taking the temperature, carrying the mask, among others ”, he highlighted.

They assured that these measures are how they continue to work with the restriction of people outside the building.

jcs