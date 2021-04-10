Empire reveals new look for Loki series, June 11 on Disney +

Empire magazine has announced that next week we will start receiving news about the series “Loki” for its next issue, which will be dedicated to the next Marvel Studios series.

Advancing that exclusive material that the medium will offer they have published a new image in which we can see Tom Hiddleston as Loki wearing clothes as a recluse from the TVA, the Agency for Temporal Variation, and a kind of inhibitor collar.

The Empire medium anticipates that its issue for April 15 includes an exclusive interview with Hiddleston to review his career playing the god of deception in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They do not say anything, but it is logical to think that we are going to know exclusive details of the series.

The Loki that we will see in the series will be the one from the stage of “The Avengers” that disappeared with the Tesseract in an alternate universe as we saw in “Avengers: Endgame”. A series that will focus on his solo adventures away from his brother Thor.

The latest trailer for “Loki” released last week offered quite a few details of what we will have in the series, such as that it will delve deeper into the concepts of the multiverse. The series that will premiere on Disney + the 11th of June.