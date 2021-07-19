Empiernado !, Raúl Araiza boasts the love of Margarita Vega | Instagram

Complicated? Not at all! The famous conductor of the Today Program, Raúl Araiza was seen on social networks enjoying love, “empiernado”. The actor of The soulless he was the one who revealed how much fun he was having on Sunday afternoon.

Although the faces were not visible, in the image that Raúl Araiza Herrera He shared in his Instagram stories it was evident that he was engaged with a woman, this was revealed by the type of shoes that the photograph showed.

Immediately, the followers of Raúl Araiza came to the conclusion that the famous son of Norma Herrera would be enjoying love next to who is said to be his girlfriend, the beautiful actress Margarita vega.

Although a couple of weeks ago the rumors began that El Negrito already had a girlfriend, it was a few days ago that many say he confirmed it by sharing a photograph in which he was very affectionate with a woman, the same image that Margarita shared on her social networks.

It was Alex Kaffie who revealed that the driver of Hoy would already be in a relationship with the actress, after she was seen on several occasions visiting the forums of the Hoy Program, keeping him company.

Now, the “villain of the shows” assures that the actress of What happens to my family? and Raúl Araiza already took another step in their relationship and only two months after starting it they would already be living under the same roof.

Alex Kaffie did not pay attention to details and pointed out that it was Araiza who took the suitcases to go to the home of Margarita Vega, which would be the “love nest” of this handsome and famous couple.