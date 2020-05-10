Finding places to cure our emotional pains during the pandemic has been a natural pursuit. We need comfort and, legitimately, we are looking for new paths. We started to practice physical exercises, yoga, meditation and online self-knowledge classes – even the mere distraction from any entertainment that involves us is valid. The goal is to forget about the difficult world outside. Facing the moment even when you are safe, healthy and at home is challenging and we were all taken by surprise, unprepared for this intense internal contact with our emotions. We are all short-tempered, my father would say.

In this quest for relief, we spend hours connected every day. And that is the subject of my reflection today. Being the column about fashion, I bring that thought to the theme and observation. Judging and criticizing behaviors on the social networks of those who talk, use, photograph, work or just like fashion and share their tips, desires and photos on their platforms have become a constant “modus operandi” of those who believe that the pandemic era does not is appropriate to the topic. In other words, the subject of fashion has become almost taboo, banned in a moment of seriousness. It will be?

I watch my husband daily follow the Instagram accounts of basketball, tennis and soccer players who, isolated in their homes, post recurring videos playing in the living room, holding virtual matches, discovering and sharing their new “courts” with their followers, amidst to overturned sofas and dining tables (which became disputed spaces for tennis balls). My husband and son are thrilled, laugh, take entertainment and are distracted from our daily suffering watching their idols build a universe of fantasy within the world of which they are part: sport. Never, for once, did I read a comment from them saying that it was not appropriate at this time for them to continue doing what they do, playing.

I could go on giving examples from other sectors, but I have to go back to fashion, where I live. Unfortunately, in this sector, it has not been so. The word empathy has lost its place for another, judgment. Instead of self-policing and using our psychological capacity to feel what someone else would feel if they were in the same situation, I see words of constant judgment being thrown on the internet. Summary: If you don’t do what I think is empathetic in a photo or video, you have no empathy. If she is dressed, it is because she only thinks about clothes and does not see the futility of the theme. If she is wearing makeup, it is because she did not understand the moment the planet is going through. And in this direction, criticisms of moral value are mixed with dresses, lipsticks and shoes.

Watching a live of one of our Brazilian fashion muses, Costanza Pascolato, I was enchanted by his look. Well made up, with eyeliner, combed hair, wearing her usual maxi necklaces and rings on almost every finger, Costanza represented the universe of which fashion is part. It was not in question how much each necklace cost, whether it was an international brand or made in Brazil, or whether it was too tidy for its quarantine done in seclusion in her red-walled apartment. Costanza is true to its identity and symbolizes fashion. Like a basketball player who wears his sneakers, shorts and T-shirt at home. Fashion people dress according to fashion and there is no lack of respect or empathy for that. True empathy is the ability to understand the other. I saw Costanza on live and she was herself, and not a product molded to what I understand to be empathetic from my point of view.

We live in a sensitive moment, the pain of the other shapes us, has a profound impact and we will be transformed, yes, and perhaps even more empathic. But respect for the way of life, work, clothes, choices that build our own image are fundamental for us to recognize ourselves and must be preserved. Fashion as a way of expressing our personality and as a visible extension of individuality has creation as its cradle. Not letting the effects of seclusion due to the pandemic end the creative potential that leads us to singularity is fundamental. Do not stop dreaming to live these days with a little more lightness too.

