“Today I feel down (sad), last night I ended up with my boyfriend, but what hurts me most was that he blocked me on WhatsApp, tell me, what do I do, I feel that the world is falling on me? This call is an x-ray of High resolution that shows the way in which many users face a block on WhatsApp and occurs more frequently than readers imagine, both in men and women.

Diogenes Lizardo, a neurosychologist, says that the young woman’s picture shows the emotional upset caused by the blockage. From a psycho-physiological point of view, people may experience: breathing difficulties, dizziness, excessive fear of losing control of thought, increased heart rate, irritability, difficulty falling asleep, sweating of the hands and hyperventilation.

According to the expert, these symptoms are typical of a panic attack due to a stressful event that occurred in a virtual environment.

Why the high psychological impact? This is because hope as a human value represents an inexhaustible source of intrinsic force in people, so a block on WhatsApp attempts against that possibility (sometimes the only way of contact) to resume some relationship or opportunity to correct some error. , assures the neurosicologist.

Blocking a person could be interpreted as a door lock in the face, just at the moment you need to express yourself and that action has a lot of emotional charge on the shoulders of every human being, which balances between emotion and reason.

The interpretation that more than resembles leaving on WhatsApp, on a plane compared to social interaction is: you saw me and you ignored me, you left me with the word in my mouth.

A person who leaves it in sight could experience unpleasant emotions and the intensity will fluctuate according to the significance and link with the other person.

Drawing a parallel between social interaction and virtual environments, it is common sense that when we are ignored by a hardly known person, it has less emotional weight than if someone highly valued by us or with an emotional bond did it, similarly occurs in Social networks such as WhatsApp, users transfer greater importance to their partners, parents, siblings. And is that our ability to emphasize with others is still just as important, what has changed is the way and the means.

“He says that it happens to all users and few of them affect us emotionally, write to someone on WhatsApp and notice the double blue check list (indicating that the person opened the message, even if it does not mean they read it) this situation in my professional experience It becomes a minefield where unpleasant emotions are triggered (expressed in colloquial language: “That if I quillaaaaa”) that later trigger personal conflicts between users that, if not managed intelligently, tend to generate enmities, “says the expert who works at the REHUP Center, Neuro Specialized Rehabilitation.

“Yes, it is true that blocking in the most popular social networks generates some emotional distress for the blocked user. It is also my responsibility to say that this manipulative, sometimes deliberate or intentional, technological and technical maneuver must be identified in a way that opportune to avoid being part of the pathological game, and for other toxic, very characteristic of people who emotionally abuse others, “says Lizardo.

recommendations

1. Practice this self-dialogue that reminds you daily that your value as a human being is unique and unrepeatable and is not subject to what happens on social networks.

2. If you were blocked from WhatsApp, remember: It was not the oxygen that blocked you and that is vital for you.

3. Perform the exercise of assuming the best of the other, when they leave you in view assume that the other person is very busy, is not in a position to respond (even with the intention of doing so) or that by mistake it happened to respond, this Strategy is effective because it provides a more objective view of situations that many times we do not have enough information to draw conclusions.

4. Be careful with the bubbling gratuitousness of the networks, since our privacy has a high emotional cost when it is violated in cases of cyber attacks or crimes.

