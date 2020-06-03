Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. a11

Half a century after Mexico excelled in international soccer, when organizing the 1970 World Cup, the national team has not yet managed to transcend this contest, which has not only been the responsibility of the players, but also of the coaches, who They have not been able to correctly manage the mental aspect of their team, said Carlos Vázquez, a sports psychologist at the General Directorate of University Sports at UNAM.

Despite the fact that Mexico has participated in 16 World Cups, and has even hosted the fair twice, in 1970 and 1986, the tricolor team has only reached the desired fifth game, that is, the quarterfinal round, in the second edition that the country hosted, where it was eliminated by Germany.

For the specialist, the lack of good results may be largely due to a mental issue of both players and technicians.

He explained that coaches “require a great capacity to land and manage their mentality for something very important, which is decision making. When determinations are based on emotionality, they are not the best.

Although technicians currently have many advisers, the mental part of a strategist today is essential in soccer. Reaching the fifth game is the result of many conditions, in the end it all adds up, but it seems to me that in Mexico there is still something in the ideology that is holding us back.

He mentioned that despite this situation, the new wave of Mexican players is changing a defeatist mentality for a winner.

I have noticed that the new generations have had the fortune of having psychological training from lower stages, and I observe more and more young soccer players with a different mentality, they are no longer pessimistic or they are not satisfied, now they know that they can win and they look for it at all costs . That is also due to the good development of the coaches who are in basic forces, because their preparation has been very good on the mental side, and if this continues to be encouraged, we will soon see better results, he said.

