Emotional trailer for the adaptation of the musical

The musical ‘Dear evan hansen‘, directed by Stephen chbosky (‘The advantages of being an outcast’), already has its first official trailer. The film opens in theaters next September 24. Check our ranking: The best films of 2021.

One thing has been made clear: we will have to prepare the 'kleenex'.

The story follows Evan Hansen (Platt), a high school student who feels isolated from the world and who writes letters to himself as part of his therapy. A classmate, Connor Murphy, steals one of his letters and, shortly after, commits suicide with that note in his pocket, leading Connor’s parents to believe it was a suicide note addressed to Evan. Thus, the protagonist enters this family through a lie, but his process of self-discovery and openness to the world is more than real.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is directed by Stephen chbosky, who already showed his knack for troubled teen stories with the iconic ‘The Perks of Being an Outcast’ and the recent ‘Wonder. With a script of Steven Levenson, author of the book that inspired the theatrical musical with lyrics and music by Ben Pasek Y Justin paul, the film includes in its cast Kaitlyn dever (‘Super nerds’), Amandla Stenberg, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore. Thus, Hollywood welcomes this year a new musical, which aims to reproduce the magic of theater on the big screen along with ‘West Side Story’, ‘In a New York neighborhood’ and more.

