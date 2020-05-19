Roberto Bautista He has chatted with ATP in one of the most emotional interviews he has surely given. And that is saying a lot for someone who in recent years has lived with very difficult situations that life, unfortunately, has brought. The player from Castellón, once several months have passed since the death of his father, added to the loss of his mother in 2018, tells what it was like to live and manage his sports career with the suffering of both himself and his father.

– Roberto opens up by telling what it meant to compete while taking care of his father.

“I lived with stress 24 hours a day for four years. It was very complicated. Many times, when I was by my father’s side, I discovered that each day was difficult and stressful, and that I needed to distance myself for a while. During that period, I saw my father in intensive care every day for half a year and another five months visiting him at the Institut Guttmann in Barcelona, ​​seeing quadriplegic babies and 15-year-old children who suffered motorcycle accidents, boys who were in the same situation as my father. But at the same time, every time I left home to attend tournaments, I felt that my father needed me. I was lucky to be with him in the last minutes of his life“

– Tennis, in this situation, served as a release factor.

“I have gone through very difficult times, it has been a very, very difficult experience. All of these things have taught me a lot about life. Tennis helped me have a free mind, since I was very focused on my work as much as I could, so as not to think all the time about the problems I had at home. Tennis has been my escape valve, that help to be able to handle everything that happened in the best possible way ”.

– Ana, his wife, has been, without a doubt, the great support in these years.

“Our wedding day was incredible, bringing together all the people we love. Yes, Ana has helped me a lot, without a doubt. Immediately after starting our relationship, my father had the accident and Ana was always close, she supported me. She gave me a bigger picture. “

– Bautista, with time to also evaluate tennis aspects, recognizes what is his main challenge in his career.

“It is one of the challenges that I would like to achieve before my retirement. I know how complicated it is, and I know that I have been very close for some years. It’s not something I’m obsessed with, but it’s still a challenge I’d like to achieve sometime in my career. What keeps me motivated is my competitiveness. I know my strengths and the fundamentals of my game, something that one should never lose. I work a lot at home, I have a very healthy lifestyle, I give my all for sport, working hard and staying healthy to compete at a very high level and live the best moments of my career ”.

