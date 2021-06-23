Emotional tears of Busquets after overcoming COVID-19 and being MVP in the win in Spain

He really had a bad time, he missed the first two commitments and his participation in the Euro 2020 was in doubt. Sergio Busquets He had the resilience to withstand being out and the mental capacity to come back and be the figure on the court of the Spanish selection.

Spain was in need, they had to beat Slovakia to avoid problems and qualify quietly for the round of 16 of the tournament. And they fulfilled by beating the Blues 5-0 in La Cartuja, Seville.

Sergio Busquets started again after completing his 10 days of isolation and played a great game in the middle of the field. He played 71 minutes, gave 44 accurate passes (86%) and created two chances.

Sergio Busquets could not contain his tears and after #ESP beat #SVK 🥺 # EuroTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/e8BRlBCh9x – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 23, 2021

He made five long shots, won five of seven games and recovered five balls.

“Today has been a rush for everyone, for us, for the public… I’ve had a pretty bad time, ten days at home, I didn’t know if I could go back or not. Now whatever comes, ”Busquets declared.

🗣 Sergio Busquets: “They were not easy days. It did not depend on how you felt, but on having a negative PCR.” # SVK #ESP # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/mbUa3FDCe4 – Què T’hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) June 23, 2021

“I think it was what we needed, we have come out plugged from the beginning and when we are like this we are strong. The goal? We kept trying, we were lucky in the first goal with his goalkeeper and everything went smoothly. We are confident, hopefully we do well, we are going to prepare for the next round, “added the FC Barcelona midfielder.

Now they will face Luka Modric’s Croatia next Monday, June 28 at 12:00 pm (Eastern).

Sergio Busquets was chosen as the MVP of Spain’s first victory in # EURO2020, with a 5-0 win against Slovakia to seal the passage to the round of 16. pic.twitter.com/FcYKzAdngS – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 23, 2021

Also read: Unmissable: Martin Dubravka’s terrible mistake that led to Spain’s win over Slovakia