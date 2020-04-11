The last message of encouragement to Spain has come from one of the most unsuspected places … the soccer league of Tajikistan! In the Asian country, football is still being played and a message of support could be read during the match between the Lokomotiv – Pamir.

Stray Strong, Spain. Tajikistan is praying for you »(Stay strong, Spain. Tajikistan prays for you»). These words could be read on one of the billboards during the match.

Right now in Tajik Soccer League (watch out for the publicity at Pamir Stadium): STAY STRONG SPAIN, UZBEKISTAN IS PRAYING FOR YOU! pic.twitter.com/egAf33NW9O – J.M. Fernandez (@jmfdez_basket) April 11, 2020

Logically, this message of support from Tajikistan to Spain for the coronavirus has gone around the world. And Spain appreciates it.