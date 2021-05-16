Emotional message from Tim Duncan to Gregg Popovich at the Hall of Fame ceremony

Emotional message from Tim duncan to Gregg popovich at the introduction ceremony of the Hall of Fame of the NBA.

Tim duncan has done it all throughout his 19-year career in the NBA. The San Antonio Spurs legend boasts an impressive list of individual accolades and team accomplishments that reinforced his path to Springfield.

Duncan is all about consistency, which brings us to a consistent figure who had a significant impact on his career: Gregg Popovich. Of course, Duncan’s speech at the Hall of Fame You wouldn’t be complete without showing your hat to your former coach and friend forever.

“You are an exceptional person, thank you.” Tim Duncan’s speech would not have been complete without mentioning Gregg Popovich 🙌 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/JcakUtSXI1 – The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 15, 2021

“You showed up after I was recruited. You came to my island. You sat with my friends [y] relatives. You talked to my dad. I thought it was normal. But it isn’t. ”Duncan said.

Gregg popovich began to train the Spurs in 1996, manning a ship heading to the lottery. The following season, they hit the jackpot after landing the rights to select Wake Forest’s precious great man. With Tim duncan On board, the fortunes of the organization changed dramatically.

Duncan and Popovich never missed the LA playoffs. NBA during their years together. Among them are five championships and a dynasty.