WWE layoffs | Curt Hawkins was one of the fighters fired by WWE last week. His wife Lyz posted the following message:

The April 15 Brian was released from his WWE contract. That same morning the news had come out that there could be layoffs at the company, not just in case it happened to us but also in case it happened to any of our friends or loved ones who work there. Brian was very nervous and needed to know if he was going to be one of the fired. I was praying that the phone didn’t ring, but it did ring and I fell apart, although I tried to be strong because our 3-year-old son was playing at home.

There was a lot of uncertainty in WWE. I went from fearing that my husband would come home with coronavirus to fear that he would be fired.

I am proud of how we manage the situation, because this is something we did not see coming. It is time to focus and help other colleagues who are also having a hard time of the situation. I feel bad because I am 30 weeks pregnant and getting your husband fired is not the best situation.