After leaving María Casado the morning of La 1 and being assigned this strip of the grill to Mónica López for the next season, the meteorologist wanted to say goodbye to the viewers of El Tiempo through social networks.

This Friday, May 29, Mónica López said goodbye to El Tiempo de La 1 de TVE. And also from the viewers of, before starting her new career in the morning strip of TVE as a presenter.

“Today I don’t want to say goodbye without thanking you, once again. Thank you for having been there, on the other side of the screens, for the last 12 years. Thank you for your loyalty, for your participation with the photos, with the comments, with her love that, although it may seem like a lie, comes back. Thank you very much, I wish you a good weekend, and until next time, “said López in what was his last broadcast with her in front.

The television station also transferred the farewell to Twitter: “Yes, it has been a farewell … 23 years of isobars, the last 12, in La 1. It has been a pleasure and a privilege to accompany you every night in your homes. Everything the love you give me, that you know he is coming back. Thank you for so much. See you very soon, “he wrote on social networks.

Guap @ s, yes, it has been a farewell … 23 years of isobars, the last 12 in @ La1_tve It has been a pleasure and a privilege to accompany you every night in your houses. All the love you give me, that you know that it is coming back. THANK YOU SO MUCH See you very soon.

– Mònica López (@monicalopez_tve) May 29, 2020

I leave you in the hands of a great team! Our way of counting @ElTiempo_tve continues in each one of them. And that you know that they are a love, they have appeared on the set at the end, with a huge bouquet of flowers and they have managed to put an end to the mascara on the floors. pic.twitter.com/ZN28IVtdk9

– Mònica López (@monicalopez_tve) May 29, 2020

And that of wanting to tell … you know that I take it and I hope I can apply it to many other topics and deserve again all those beautiful things that you have given me. Thank you from the heart pic.twitter.com/er8V2rVKZ5

– Mònica López (@monicalopez_tve) May 29, 2020

Mónica López wanted to have a detail with her until now roommates by reminding viewers that the meteorological information is “in the hands of a team.”

“Our way of counting The Time continues in each one of them. And let you know that they are a love, they have appeared on the set at the end, with a huge bouquet of flowers and they have managed to put an end to the mascara on the floor. And that of wanting to tell, that you know that I take it, and I hope I can apply it to many other topics and deserve again all those beautiful things that you have given me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, “wrote the meteorologist on her profile.