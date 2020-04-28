Michael Robinson He shared sets and broadcasts with many colleagues during his long career as a commentator and communicator. After hanging up his boots, the Englishman found accommodation on the small screen, where he worked continuously until weeks ago when soccer was suspended by the coronavirus. In his early days on + The Day After ’on Canal + he was accompanied by a Josep Pedrerol who has shown his deep regret at the death of the Briton with an emotional farewell on his social networks.

Along with an image of both at that time, the now director and presenter of ‘Jugones’ and ‘El Chiringuito’ has written some moving words after learning of the sad loss of Robinson, who was his partner for years at the beginning of both on television : «Thanks for so many moments, Michael. Thank you for so many talks, so much advice, so much laughter and some tears. We were very happy together on your Day After. We are leaving the smile of sport. Rest in peace, friend”.

Thanks for so many moments, Michael. Thank you for so many talks, so much advice, so much laughter and some tears. We were very happy together on your Day After. We are leaving the smile of sport. Rest in peace, friend. #michaelrobinson #Robinson #EDD pic.twitter.com/nTrJqYrfpi – Josep Pedrerol (@jpedrerol) April 28, 2020

Long ago, when Michael Robinson made his illness public, Josep Pedrerol also wanted to send all his strength and encouragement to English in his program on March 18, 2018. «Good luck, Michael Robinson. You have strength and you can get it. You were our godfather. With you it all started and with you it will continue for many years. This program is for you », said that day an excited Pedrerol who this Tuesday has regretted his loss via Twitter.