Emotional: children presented the summoned of the Russian team for the European Championship



The Euro Cup trophy “visited” Moscow last week.

Photo: Alexander Nemenov / AFP / Getty Images

The Russia’s team presented its squad for Euro 2020 in a totally innovative: produced a video in which we can see numerous children playing in various ways, while mentioning the players who would make up the Russian team.

“The most tender announcement of the composition of our national team“. This is how “Team Russia” described the viral video that has had more than 12,000 views in almost two days.

Children who swing on a swing, others who skateboard, one who dresses as Harry Potter and of course, children who play soccer. Original content, which gives a fresh air to football.

Самое милое объявление состава сборной России 😍 📹 @ MatchTV # ИграемЗаВас pic.twitter.com/EfOFunxNik – Сборная России (@TeamRussia) June 2, 2021

Russia will debut next Saturday, June 12, at Euro 2020, facing Belgium, one of the favorite teams. He will then play against Finland and conclude his internship for the group stage against Denmark.