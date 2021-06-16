‘Emotional capsules’ against the restlessness of university students

Shutterstock / Martley ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ZsgGPEdZbjbXQsQyQ1X0Ng–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzMg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/bs7lN5QEeLqRtSGADRvSig–~B/aD05NDg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/a4d44c8022abd85cc099c133a4faed89″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ZsgGPEdZbjbXQsQyQ1X0Ng–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzMg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/bs7lN5QEeLqRtSGADRvSig–~B/aD05NDg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/a4d44c8022abd85cc099c133a4faed89″/>

The current state of health crisis due to Covid-19 has generated situations of social isolation, changes in routines and relationships. This has caused part of society and, specifically, university students, to feel anguish, restlessness, frustration and stress, among other symptoms produced by a situation so different from those they had experienced before.

From the beginning of March 2020 to the present, the psychopedagogical offices of the Ceuta, Granada and Melilla campuses have seen a significant increase in the demand for services. For all these reasons, Empoderad @ s has been created, a pilot project that helps to disseminate knowledge, within the psycho-pedagogical field, in a dynamic way, adapting to the needs of the student body and the new ways of teaching and learning.

It is about creating training “capsules” to meet the psycho-pedagogical demands of university students in times of pandemic. The main objective is to provide basic knowledge strategies in socio-emotional and academic matters through an open repository of training sessions through audiovisual media, which makes it a truly exceptional experience.

The “capsules” have a closed interview format, lasting between 8-10 minutes, where students from the University of Granada (to which the Ceuta and Melilla campuses belong) ask different professionals about topics that are of interest to them right now.

The topics selected for these first “pills” are anxiety and stress, emotional intelligence, study techniques, healthy eating and how to face the situation generated by the pandemic in university students.

The chosen format is audiovisual, firstly because it is one of the media most used by young people and secondly, because it is an optimal strategy for education, given its ease of reading and its capacity for social and geographical expansion.

Every Thursday, from May 21 and through different channels, a Formative Pill is released.

Anxiety and stress

The first installment, Anxiety and stress, includes a short introduction to understand what these concepts, characteristics and warning symptoms mean, ending with some recommendations to face anxiety situations as university students.

Study techniques

The second “pill”, Study Skills, provides an overview of some study strategies, addressing how to organize time or resources for learning for exams.

Emotional intelligence

Third, Emotional Intelligence has been issued, where fundamental aspects of this concept can be found, such as its definition, characteristics, qualities necessary to be emotionally intelligent and recommendations that will help students to work on their emotional intelligence.

The need to reach students at such a difficult time for them, due to the health situation generated by the coronavirus, and the end of the academic year, means that these pills are having a great acceptance.

For young people who are lost

In addition, in the coming weeks two highly demanded topics will be discussed: How to cope with the COVID situation and its de-escalation from the perspective of a young university student, and The need to eat a healthy diet to maintain good mental and physical health.

The psychopedagogical cabinet aims to reach those young people who from home do not know how to face some complicated situations and feel lost along the way. We want to inform you that, apart from these short training videos, you have a service at your disposal that can accompany you in the vocational, academic and personal fields. More than ever, our young people need us.

