Emotional balance or how to learn to dance with emotions

If there is a constant in life, it is change, but human beings always bet on stability. To feel at peace with ourselves, with our family, partner, friends, that things remain immobile so as not to suffer or experience painful feelings. The problem is that this yearned for emotional balance it is an aspiration and you better not obsess over it, therapists recommend.

Mariana espinosa, a member of the Es de Humans Therapeutic Collective, explains that life is in motion.

“We are also in movement and through this we grow and can create different things. Wanting to retain a certain emotional state such as happiness in order to have balance can be an exhausting, complicated and even neurotic task, rather movement is what drives us to learn ”, he says.

The pandemic, an earthquake for emotional balance

The Covid-19 crisis has taught us how changeable life can be. People used to think of their work, their health, their financial stability, their social environment as safe things.

A virus came showed that things can always change and that there is nothing left but to recognize, assimilate and adapt.

If today it seems normal to work remotely from home, a year ago it was an issue that caused a lot of worry and stress.

This attempt to keep things immovable so that they do not change our state of mind is related to another very common practice: always pretending to feel little or hiding emotions to show that I am “strong” or “balanced”.

Espinosa exemplifies: “I get angry but little, I am happy with three ‘lines’ and I return to calm; little by little so that my mood does not move so much is a good desire, but it is complicated ”.

The Gestalt Psychotherapy specialist recommends recognizing the emotion: What does it inform me? What does it invite me to?

The next step, and it is what we humans fear, is to pay attention to that emotion because it can imply movement and in turn conflict.

Perhaps that emotion asks me to “defend myself, set a limit or make a complaint,” according to Espinosa.

The difference between sensation and emotion

The sensation that occurs in the body is something natural, we express it unconsciously.

Feeling dizzy, tingling, stomach pain, weakness, sweaty hands are the symptoms of an emotion. On the other hand, the name we give it is cultural: anger, sadness, fear.

“We are learning to name the sensations. Depending on the cultural, gender, and period context, emotions take different places and spaces within our daily lives. There are many factors that intervene in how we educate ourselves to express our emotions or not ”.

Although there are self-help groups that champion happiness as a permanent state of being, that insist on independence, self-sufficiency, self-esteem, it must be recognized that an individual is him and his environment.

“Many things are going to happen to me on an emotional level in the interaction with others and many of my needs are going to be covered in the environment, I cannot cover them by myself”, says Mariana Espinosa.

We come equipped with emotions because they serve us, because they are indicators of danger or well-being.

Unlearn

“The role of emotions is to help us survive and to relate to our environment and to us. Thousands of years of evolution, where our body has been perfected and why would emotions be a failure? Thanks to affection, I am gregarious, it allows me to form a community ”, explains the specialist in Human Development.

The detail is that human beings have to unlearn the emotional education that we receive as children.

Mariana Espinosa calls introjects to everything that we learn uncritically and that we assume to be true.

Instead of always responding in the same way to an emotion or pretending that we don’t care about something so as not to be judged or rejected, it proposes creative and spontaneous responses.

“What can make a difference is getting to know my emotions, my responses, and allowing me creativity in my responses. Sometimes there are formulas from the past that can help me but life changes and the person in front of me is not the same, nor do I live in the same place, it probably requires a bit of creativity to deal with that anger or fear ”.

Emotions have allowed us to survive

Dalia Reyes, clinical and occupational psychologist, for her part, explains that we have three brains: the reptilian composed of the brainstem and cerebellum, it controls behavior and instinctive thinking to survive; the limbic located in the amygdala, hypothalamus and hippocampus, where the emotions are located; and neocortex, that of reasoning.

The limbic system He is the one in charge of managing emotions. “It is found in the two tonsils of the brain, one in each hemisphere. They generate, process, receive all that information from the thalamus. Emotions are not bad, a person who lives all the time in euphoria and joy would overflow. It is impossible. Sadness, anger, anger are also an alarm system that tells us when something is not right ”.

Most people try to repress emotions because we think it is the way to control them and really the more we repress ourselves we achieve the opposite, “the more I deny an emotion the more I experience it or live it.”

Our body always speaks, everything that our mouth does not express with words the body expresses.

People tend to react to events before thinking. The face expresses more than 10,000 expressions and sometimes they are microseconds of a gesture.

The specialist recommends, first of all, attend therapy. It is the first step for the well-being of a person in conflict, because by dialoguing with another person he learns to manage his emotions, to manage his feelings, to act before society.

“It must be recognized that the emotion itself does not cause me any conflict, but what I do with it. Focus on what I can control stop being reactive to the situation and be active in the face of what I can decide. No matter how small those things are, if I start to manipulate them, that picture begins to spread and get bigger ”.

How to control a negative emotion?

The expert recommends:

When you are experiencing an emotion breathe, give yourself time Take deep breaths, inhale, exhale so that more oxygen reaches the brain Communicate what you feel within a safe environment, where what is said does not affect you or others

How to achieve an emotional balance?

Reyes also shares five points to achieve emotional balance:

Coping with the situation Always choosing a positive attitude Changing the vision of the problem Expressing emotions Moving towards proactivity