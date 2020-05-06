The Madrid tennis tournament has become one of the most important social and economic events in the city. Its evolution since 2002 the first cream of the circuit landed ATP with the celebration of what at that time was called Master Series, it has been continuous, until it is already considered one of the best tennis events on the entire calendar. Of the Telefónica Arena moved in 2009 to the Magic Box, which has lived up to its name by offering a sublime show every season and making the tournament take root in the minds and hearts of fans from all corners of Spain.

The coronavirus has deprived us of a new edition, so it is time to look back and whip ourselves with a nostalgia that must turn into hope and illusion to witness the edition of 2021. If a few years ago we delighted ourselves remembering the best meetings of the Mutua Madrid Open since it was played on clay, this time we resorted to those moments that aroused a wave of feelings in the king of racket sport, including the editions played at Casa de Campo. These are the 10 most emotional and unforgettable moments in the history of the Madrid men’s tournament, in chronological order.

1. Juan Carlos Ferrero, first prophet in his land with a memorable tournament in 2003

He came as number 1 in the world, overcame critical situations in the first round (7-6 in the third set of his duel against Wayne Ferreira), beat Roger Federer in the semifinals and offered a true exhibition in the final against Nicolás Massú. The dream week for Ontinyent, who took the second edition of the tournament, but the first final, since in 2002 Agassi was champion without having to jump onto the track in the final due to the withdrawal of Jiri Novak. The Madrid crowd vibrated with Juanki’s tennis, whose feat consolidated the event and attracted many fans that same year and those to come.

2. Rafael Nadal’s historic comeback against Ivan Ljubicic in the 2005 final

If there is a game that marked the beginning of Rafa’s career and cemented that special relationship he has with the Madrid public, it was this one. That year he was champion of his first Roland Garros, he entered the final without giving up a single set (winning rivals such as Hanescu, Robredo, Stepanek and Ginepri) and in the final he pulled those intangibles of champion and that claw so characteristic of his tennis and personality. With two sets to zero down and being clearly outclassed by the Croatian, Nadal drew strength from where there was none, found tactical solutions and vibrated an entire city and an entire country, ending up winning 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3).

3. David Nalbandián and the checkmate of Big3 in 2007

Tennis history, unique feat and who knows if unrepeatable. This is the only way to define what the Argentine did that legendary week of October. He gave a real review to Nadal in the quarters (6-1 6-2), beat Djokovic in the semifinals (6-4 7-6) and finished the feat by beating Federer in the final (1-6 6-3 6-3 ). In 72 hours, David beat the three best players in the history of the sport, with a level of play that was simply overwhelming, and last but not least, in the second round he had beaten Del Potro.

4. A Nadal vs Djokovic in 2009 registered in the annals of history

4 hours and 3 minutes for a three-set match. It is enough to point out that to get an idea of ​​what was lived that torrid afternoon of a Saturday in May at the Caja Mágica. It was the first edition of the tournament on clay and that semifinal matchup will remain forever in the minds of all fans. Incredible points, absolute equality, an audience devoted to his compatriot and two fierce competitors who honored this sport. The victory was won by Rafa, who paid the effort the next day and fell to Federer in the final.

5. Nadal’s first title on Madrid clay in 2010

Just one year after that battle against Novak, the Balearic Islands returned to what it already was, is and will always be his home, to lift the title. He did so after defeating Dolgopolov, Isner, Monfils, Almagro and Federer in the final, taking revenge for what happened last edition. The excitement invaded all those present when they saw how their favorite player inscribed his name with gold letters in the history of the tournament, something that he would do up to three more times (2013, 2014 and 2017).

6. The executioners of Nadal who caused a national tragedy

I have seen people crying when leaving the stadium after a defeat by Rafa in Madrid. The emotions that the Spanish is capable of generating are gigantic and when he loses a match, it is when the public is most proud of his fight, but he cannot repress a deep sadness. Nadal has lost 12 matches in Madrid, being the first of them in his debut at the event, back in 2002, when he was beaten by Álex Corretja. However, there were three defeats that especially hurt: against Tomas Berdych in 2006 (with the Czech ordering the public to shut up when he won and reprimanded by Rafa), before Gilles Simon in 2008 (totally unexpected that the French won that match) and before Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2017. A separate mention deserves what he was able to do Fernando Verdasco, winning the Balearic Islands in the blue earth of the 2012 edition.

7. The “almost” feats of Feliciano López in 2002 and 2011

The now director of the tournament has been one of the players who has unleashed more passion in the stands and who perhaps would have deserved a more lustrous result. Able to reach the quarterfinals in 2003, 2007, 2008 and 2014, the Toledo has two little thorns stuck in his heart. The first corresponds to the duel against André Agassi in 2002, resolved by small details as witnessed by the score (7-6 (6) 6-7 (8) and 7-5). Even more painful was what happened against Roger Federer in 2011. He came to have a 5-2 advantage in the final tiebreak, but he missed the match 7-6 (13) 6-7 (1) 7-6 (7) . The public vibrated in both matches and flew away a Feli who was about to win two of the best in history and who, with his effort and good tennis, won everyone’s heart.

8. Djokovic’s anger at the booing of the public in 2013

Nocturnal day on a Wednesday night, a match of tremendous level and an overexcited audience. They were the ingredients of the duel between Djokovic and Dimitrov, the Bulgarian’s only victory in the ten games they have played. The stands clearly positioned themselves in favor of the young Bulgarian, great promise at the time, behaving somewhat disrespectfully with a Djokovic who was not as charismatic as now. Although it is true that the Balkan has earned the affection of the Madrid fans, at that stage he was seen as the rival to beat by a much less “civilized” public than now, with more years of tournament baggage. Novak did not hesitate to reproach people for his attitude and ended up losing the game in the middle of a bullring rather than a tennis court environment.

9. Roger Federer’s return to clay in 2019

It took four years without appearing in the Madrid tournament and three without stepping on a clay court to compete. His return generated an unprecedented expectation from an audience eager to pay a last? tribute to the Swiss legend. His victory against Monfils lifting match balls caused uncontrollable emotions in the stands, as well as great tennis shown before Thiem despite ending up falling defeated. For history, there are his endearing attempts to speak Spanish like that “he was nervoooso” that captivated those present.

10. The final farewell to David Ferrer

Few episodes are remembered in recent times as exciting as the last battle of a great warrior of the tracks. Zverev was full of praise for a Ferru who saw an entire country pay him the well-deserved tribute. The cries of “Thank you Ferru” were constant from the stands, causing her to be unable to hold back her tears. Not a soul left the track during the tribute ceremony, in which all their loved ones jumped. Simply unforgettable.

