Emotion and good vibes in Barcelona

05/06/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, The two Spanish riders on the grid want to be the protagonists in this 31st Spanish GP that is held continuously at the Circuit. Both, who opened the official press conference, have maintained a close relationship for years, lament the lack of public in the stands and assure that they want to take a step forward in Barcelona.

On the track we will see another duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, tighter than the 8 points difference reflected in the classification could suppose, but the excitement seems assured with another all-out fight between Mercedes and Red Bull. Hamilton, who has just won in Portimao, is the favorite after having won here the last four years, while Max verstappen he achieved his first victory on this track in 2016. Then, however, he took advantage of a crash that eliminated with a stroke to Hamilton and Rosberg.

The presence of Alonso, who has returned to Formula 1 after two years of absence, and that of Sainz, who is facing his fourth race at the controls of a Ferrari, has animated a grand prix that only a thousand subscribers of the Catalan track will be able to witness live, which will be located at the bottom of the main grandstand.

Sainz speaks clearly

A bad taste in the mouth was left to Carlos Sainz in Portimao, last Sunday. He started fifth and finished out of the points. “This Saturday we have to try to get a good qualifying again and on Sunday try not to have the same thing happen to us as in the race in Portugal. There was clear potential to do a fifth or sixth in the race and we couldn’t do it, we lost a great opportunity & rdquor ;, the Madrid native has confessed, that as in his custom he has spoken openly and has remarked in his self-criticism that “I can’t be happy, it was a bad race and now, after a few days, we have to draw conclusions to improve this weekend and try to get our thorn out & rdquor ;. Ferrari has acknowledged that the team made a mistake by not putting the hard rubber on the pitstop.

Carlos Sainz assures that he faces the weekend “very motivated & rdquor; and the fact of running ‘at home’ is an additional plus. “You don’t have the energy that the public transmits to you in another career and it’s a shame that this year it can’t be like that & rdquor ;, he regrets. He likes the Circuit and it is a good place to make up for it because “it is a very technical track, which I know well and which I like, but every year it is different and more this one, which has changed the configuration, I come with a new car and it has not There have been preseason tests here. For me and Ferrari this weekend’s set-up will be a great challenge & rdquor ;.

Sainz He highlighted Ferrari’s step forward compared to last year, stating that “we have recovered a lot compared to last year, but we still cannot fight with Mercedes and Red Bull & rdquor ;. On the other hand, Carlos confesses in Barcelona that “I am still a step behind where I would like to be. The tricks of the Ferrari and the style of the car I do not know very well, so I am doing extra hours in telemetry and data analysis with my engineers, I want to understand how the maximum potential is extracted from the car & rdquor ;.

Alonso comes home

Barcelona, ​​which will see the turn of Ferdinand After two years of absence, it is the scene of the Asturian’s last victory. It was in 2013 and at the controls of a Ferrari. After having scored in the last two races –Imola and Portimao- Alonso He faces the weekend optimistic and ready to make the most of the Alpine on a circuit where he has been on the podium seven times, two at the top (2006 and 2013).

Fernando Alonso acknowledges that “I am not yet one hundred percent, but it is also an evidence that every time I feel better with the car, the team, the tires and with all the automatisms that occur in a race, such as the start of the safety car or the highlighted ones. I obviously hope that in Barcelona the improvement line will continue & rdquor ;. Regarding the lack of public and the heat that he had always found in Barcelona, ​​the Asturian two-time champion points out that “it is always great to race on this track, where I always found great support from the fans. Obviously, it brings back many memories and I am glad that in the end some fans can enter, although far from those 100,000 that we saw on occasions. It’s a bit sad, sure, but at least we will try to put on a good show for those who see it on television & rdquor ;.

He comments, on the other hand, regarding the filming and adaptation period that “I have been out of the great prizes for two years, but I know the Circuit well, where I have raced and trained many times. Anyway, this year is different, since I have a different car and the preseason tests have been done in Bahrain & rdquor ;. Finally, regarding the remodeled Turn 10, criticized by some drivers, Fernando Alonso He indicated that “I don’t think things will change much, it was already there in the past and sometimes you would brake later, you would go out through the loophole and come back on 12. I don’t think it is a great impact on lap time, on options overtaking or in terms of car settings & rdquor ;.