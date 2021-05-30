Emotion among children and parents for summer camps in New York after the Covid-19 crisis

Summer is just around the corner, and in addition to the beach, the good weather and the opportunity to make plans as a family, after more than 14 months of fight COVID-19, the well-known summer camps for children seem to be recovering the excitement of years before the pandemic… and the confidence.

The programs, offered by different organizations, and promoted by the own City and State, loaded with academic activities, artistic, sports, ecological and social, they arrive in 2021 in the midst of an environment of greater tranquility and emotion among parents and children, when data from the municipal Health authorities reveal that the rate of contagion of the coronavirus is in the order of 1.03%, one of the lowest since the pandemic broke out.

That is the feeling of Rocío Correa, Colombian mother who enrolled his 9-year-old son Alejandro, in one of the summer camps promoted by the City Parks Department, that will take place between July 6 and August 20, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm

Immigrant mom insists things have changed in the Big Apple in a positive way And you are no longer suspicious or uneasy about your child being at risk in extracurricular activities during their school vacations.

“Both myself and my child are very excited that he can be enjoying these activities again in the summer, after the hard year that we have all had to go through. It is like a rebirth for all ”, he commented the young mother from queens, adding that you have full confidence that your child will not be at risk of health.

“At this time, COVID is very low in New York and also, as it has happened in schools, I am confident that the camps will also take the issue of child safety very seriously. I am not concerned at all that it may be contagious. I would be more concerned to know that my little one spends one more summer, locked in the house, bored, stressed, and incidentally, preventing me from continuing to work, ”Rocío emphasized.

They guarantee high safety standards

And it is precisely to get more parents to trust that summer camps They are the best plan for children, severely affected by the abrupt change in the way of learning that until today has the 60% of students of New York public schools away from their teachers and friends, taking virtual classes, which the authorities and organizers guarantee high standards of safety and lots of fun.

“The program NYC Parks Summer Day Camp is an exciting opportunity for children ages 6 to 13 to enjoy a fun-filled summer. Campers participate in sports, fitness and outdoor adventures with the New York City parks team, ”he says. the City Parks Department, which promotes busy schedules, where the gold standard is adhering to the letter of state, municipal, and CDC requirements on protective practices against COVID. “As part of this practice, daily health screenings of staff and participants are required.”

The activities in these programs of the NYC Parks They will include nature exploration, through the so-called STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) programs of Urban Park Rangers, as well as games, arts and recreational activities.

Summer programs in New York will also require the use of masks, maintain social distancing and frequent hand washing as well as antibacterial gel disinfection.

Governor issues guide to camps

The Governor Andrew Cuomo He has also expressed his emotion at the summer camps at a time when many feel that New York seems to be already on the other side of the tunnel, and although the president insists that the conditions are in place for children to have safe programs, he added that in addition of the COVID safety, physical distancing and sanitation protocols, the State Department of Health will continue to monitor and evaluate health metrics very closely.

Cuomo issued a guide to basic measurements “To help ensure maximum protection for staff and children in the camps that will allow them to operate safely.”

Within these regulations, the State requires that the programs collect COVID-19 vaccination status and documentation by all staff and children that mandatory daily health screening practices are in place, including daily temperature checks.

“Facilities and programs must notify the state and local health department immediately after a staff member or child at their site reports any positive COVID-19 test results,” the Governor warned, adding that the camps must guarantee adequate social distancing. “Personnel who are not fully vaccinated should keep a distance of at least six feet from other unvaccinated personnel.”

Likewise, the summer camp guide issued by the Government highlighted that the children and staff of the camps older than two years who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks, except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, sleeping, or resting.

And these rules are already being guidelines in the planning of camps in the City, as confirmed Queens College Summer Camp, which has more than 30 years offering recreation and training spaces to children from Queens and Long Island, and which this year will open its programs between June 28 and August 20.

Excitement among New York children and parents for summer camps after COVID crisis

“Experiencing life closer to normal”

“For three decades, parents in our community have relied on our camp as a means of providing a high-quality summer experience for their children,” said the President of Queens College, Frank H. Wu.

“This past year and a half has posed unprecedented challenges for children, such as limited physical activity, and some have had to continue their studies without the benefit of in-person instruction and the commitment of their peers. We are proud to offer them the opportunity to experience life closer to normal under the care and instruction of our outstanding staff, including the licensed professional teachers who oversee all of the camp’s programs, ”explained Wu.

Queens College Summer Camp, which offers outdoor physical activity and academic activities, cautions that it will follow current state guidelines, which follow CDC recommendations, regarding COVID-19.

“We are excited to be back and provide this opportunity to the community.. The staff has worked diligently this year preparing and planning in accordance with state guidelines to ensure that we provide our campers with an exceptional experience, ”he said. Robert Twible, Director of Athletics and Recreation at Queens College.

New program ‘Summer Rising’

And this 2021, to the daily summer camps, a program launched by the De Blasio Administration, called ‘Summer Rising’, which seeks to provide free practical academic support to children in grades kindergarten through 12, along with emotional support.

This was stated by the City, explaining that the program will be student-centered, with an experiential, academically rigorous and culturally receptive and supportive plan that address immediate academic and social emotional needs of the children who participate in that summer plan.

“Our children have been through a lot and they need our support as we build a recovery for all of us,” he said. Mayor Bill de Blasio. “This is a free program for all New York City students, combining academic and cultural enrichment for the best summer yet.”

Chancellor of Education Meisha Porter, assured that this summer plan aims for students to return stronger than ever to the new September school year.

“It will be a holistic experience that combines the power of strong academic support, socio-emotional learning and enrichment programming,” said the official. “Through this innovative partnership with the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) and our trusted community partners, and thanks to our heroic principals, teachers, and staff, we will be able to serve any New York City student who wants to attend. in person so that they can receive the comprehensive support they need during this critical time ”.

For students in Kindergarten through 5, Summer special “camp” It will run from July 6 to August 20, for children in grades six through eight, it will be from July 6 to August 12, for students in grades 9 to 12, it will be from July 6 to August 13. “Remote programming will be available for interested families whose children have an obligation to learn during the summer. Program offerings for high school students will depend on the needs of the school community and may include a combination of face-to-face and remote options, ”added the City.

And in view of the excitement that summer camps have already generated in parents and children, leaders such as Councilman Mark Treyger, president of the Education Committee of the Municipal Council, they have also been positive.

“It is crucial that we connect all children in all zip codes with summer enrichment programs that not only address the academic setbacks of COVID-19, but also support the whole child. Our children deserve summer programs that meet the needs of all students and that focus on providing children and their families with comprehensive support services that include social and emotional support and childcare, along with fun and active learning instruction. that emphasizes the arts, music, recreation, and field trips“Commented the legislator.

The Councilor Barry S. Grodenchik urged that more children register for summer camps and programs to recover moments and enriching and fun experiences that COVID took away.

“For too many and for too long, summer has been a missed opportunity. No child or adolescent benefits better by staying home all summer “commented the New York politician. “The City’s free programming for elementary, middle and high school students means that this summer, more young people will be active, engaging their minds and bodies.”

