Emmys 2021: MJ Rodríguez is the first trans woman to be nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series

The 2021 awards season begins with nominations for the Emmy Awards, the golden statuette awarded to the best of television. One of the most pleasant surprises of this edition is the nomination of Mj Rodriguez, star of the acclaimed show Pose – 100%, for the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series. This is the first time that a trans person has achieved this recognition for that category.

Do not miss: Emmys 2021: Complete list of nominees

According to Variety, MJ Rodriguez It is part of a historical event, it is the first time that a trans woman has been nominated for a major Emmy award. She has done it for her work as Blanca in Pose and has received a mention in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series. This year has been the one that has received the greatest recognition for the program and coincides with the broadcast of its final season.

Previously, two other openly trans women had been nominated but not for the top categories and neither won. This is Laverne Cox, from the series Orange Is the New Black – 80%, who on four occasions was nominated for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series and Rain valdez, who last year was awarded for Best Actress in a Comedy or Drama Short for the program Razor Tongue.

Pose – 100% is an FX series created by Ryan Murphy that tells the story of Blanca (Rodriguez), a trans woman who, in the late eighties, discovers that she is living with HIV, which motivates her to be “ mother ”home of LGBT youth and lead them to glory on the scene of Ballroom competitions, costume shows and dance in New York. The show has been critically acclaimed and celebrated for the trans talent in front of and behind the camera who made it possible.

The series has already given way to historic moments at the Emmy awards. Most famously, he did it in 2019 when actor Billy Porter won for his role in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category for being the first openly gay man of color to earn the statuette. Since the premiere of the production, fans have criticized the lack of recognition that the Academy had given to women and trans people who act in it.

We recommend: They accuse the 2020 Emmy Awards of transphobia for excluding actresses from Pose

In contrast, and as several specialized media have noted when reporting the historical importance of Rodríguez’s nomination, the genre actor Jeffrey Tambor received three nominations for the program Transparent, where she played a trans woman, and won twice. Though it took three seasons, the Television Academy has finally turned to at least one of the women who have made the endearing show a hit on FX.

The 2021 Emmy Awards will take place on September 19. If she wins, Rodríguez would become the first trans woman to win the statuette. Share the category with Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin from The Crown – 100% (his most important competition, probably), Uzo Aduba from In therapy, Jurnee Smollett-Bell of Lovecraft Country – 100% and Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid’s Tale – 80% Tale. You can find the first two seasons of Pose – 100% on Netflix.

Continue reading: The most recognized trans actors today