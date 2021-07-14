Emmys 2021: Don Cheadle does not understand his nomination for Falcón and the Winter Soldier – Tomatazos

If the 2021 Emmy nominations taught us anything, it’s that they shouldn’t underestimate Disney Plus and its shows. Two of the original productions of the platform were among the most nominated, but one mention that puzzled was the one that Don Cheadle received, for the brief minutes in which he appeared in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. And the actor also does not understand why he appeared in the category.

Through Twitter, the actor Don cheadle expressed happiness at her 2021 Emmys nomination for her role in Falcon and the Winter Soldier in the category of Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Although his character, Rhodes, aka War Machine, has a small cameo on the show and only in the first episode, that didn’t stop the Television Academy from giving him a spot on its nomination list.

Cheadle responded gratefully, but also somewhat taken aback by the mention given that he didn’t really have much to do in the series that starred Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan:

Thanks for the good wishes. Sorry for the trolls. I agree, I don’t understand it either, but still here we go.

thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, 🤷🏿‍♂️ers. i don’t really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go … – Don “‘t ask me google questions” Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021

As you surely know, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% is the story of how Sam Wilson (Mackie) finally decides to wear the mantle of Captain America, after giving the shield to the US government, who puts it in the hands of a soldier they can handle more easily. It is then that the Avenger and Bucky (Stan) go on a mission to get him back, which puts them in collision with a group of European terrorists.

Cheadle is a darling of the Emmys, having been nominated eleven times, although he has never won one of the gold statuettes. The most recent before this year was for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Black monday while the first he got in his career was for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Miniseries for The Rat Pack in 1999. It will be necessary to see if his two minutes of screen give him his first award of this ceremony.

As for the Marvel series, the one that swept the nominations was WandaVision – 95% with a total of 23 including one for Best Miniseries and in performances for its leads Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. It was the third most nominated program of this edition and together with The Mandalorian – 91% have been consented to by the organization behind this award. It remains to be seen how many they will take home.

Until then, remember that you can watch both series on Disney Plus. Marvel shows will continue and it is known that there are three more to premiere this year, the animated anthology What if, Hawkeye Y Ms Marvel. Likewise, Cheadle will return with Armor Wars, his own show that is in development and that he will star as War Machine. So if he doesn’t win the award this time, he might in a couple of years when he has more than a couple of minutes on the screen.

