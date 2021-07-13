Emmy Awards 2021: Complete List of Nominees

. Check out the full list of nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards.

The United States Television Academy announced the list of nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 13, at an event that was presented by American actors Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The series “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” lead the list of nominees for the 73rd edition of the Emmy Awards with a total of 24 nominations each.

The eligibility period for this year’s Emmy Awards nominees focuses on productions that were released from June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021.

The important awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 19 at the Microsoft Theater amphitheater in the city of Los Angeles in California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmys / Television Academy (@televisionacad)

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards:

Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method William H. Macy -Shameless Jason Sudeikis -Ted Lasso Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant -Shrill Kaley Cuoco -The Flight Attendant Allison Janney – Mom Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant Hannah Einbinder – Hacks Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Best Variety Show And Talk Show

Conan – TBS The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Best reality show

The Amazing Race – CBS Nailed It! – Netflix RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1 Top Chef – Bravo The Voice – NBC

Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment Olivia Colman – The Crown Emma Corrin – The Crown Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale Mj Rodriguez – Pose Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country Josh O’Connor – The Crown Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton Billy Porter – Pose Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale OT Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale John Lithgow – Perry Mason Tobias Menzies – The Crown Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian Chris Sullivan – This Is Us

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson – The Crown Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown Emerald Fennell – The Crown Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany – WandaVision Hugh Grant – The Undoing Ewan McGregor – Halston Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision Phillipa Soo – Hamilton Renee Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Daveed Diigs – Hamilton Jonathan Groff – Hamilton Anthony Ramos – Hamilton Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country Charles Dance – The Crown Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale Mckenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale Claire Foy – The Crown Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us Sophie Okonedo – Ratched

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy

Chris Rock – Saturday Night Live Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live Dan Levy – Saturday Night Live Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show Jane Adams – Hacks Bernadette Peters – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Best miniseries

I May Destroy You – HBO Mare of Easttown – HBO The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix The Underground Railroad – Amazon WandaVision – Disney +

Best Comedy Series

Black-ish – ABC Cobra Kai – Netflix Emily in Paris – Netflix Hacks – HBO Max The Flight Attendant – HBO Max The Kominsky Method – Netflix Pen15 – Hulu Ted Lasso – Apple TV +

Best Drama Series

The Boys – Amazon Bridgerton – Netflix The Crown – Netflix The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu Lovecraft Country – HBO The Mandalorian – Disney + Pose – FX This Is Us – NBC

Best Television Movie

Uncle Frank Sylvie’s Love Oslo Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Read More Right Now

Premios Juventud 2021: Complete list of nominees