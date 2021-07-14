Emmy 2021: WandaVision sweeps among the miniseries with 23 nominations – Tomatazos

When Disney Plus and Marvel released WandaVision – 95% in January of this year, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and critics were very excited with the original proposal of the show, as it not only delved into the stories and personalities of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, but also made a peculiar homage to the different eras of American television and sitcoms.

Now, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS), the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) and the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) have shown their enthusiasm for the series, Well, she has been nominated in 23 categories of the Emmy 2021, of which three main stand out: best miniseries, best actress in a miniseries or television movie and best actor in a miniseries or television movie. Not to mention it’s the third most nominated series this year behind only The Mandalorian – 91% and The Crown – 100%, which tied for first place with 24 mentions.

In this way, the successful Disney Plus series, which was applauded by specialists for taking a surprising turn to sitcoms, with a magnificent return to the stories of the MCU – which was on hiatus for a year due to the pandemic COVID-19 – and, at the same time, it was one of its most risky and unusual bets, it will compete against other streaming services that already have experience in these awards such as HBO and Netflix.

On the one hand, in the category of best limited series, WandaVision competes with I May Destroy You – 100% and Mare of Easttown – 90% HBO, Lady’s Gambit – 93% of Netflix and The Underground Railroad – 100% Amazon Prime Video, four productions that have received excellent comments from both the public and the critics, so the Marvel superhero show will not have it easy.

Regarding the category of best actor in a miniseries or television movie, Paul Bettany (Uncle Frank – 85%, The Da Vinci Code – 25%), who plays Vision, will compete with Hugh Grant for The Undoing – 75% HBO; Ewan McGregor for Halston – 60% Netflix; Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr., both for Hamilton – 100% Disney Plus.

Likewise, Elizabeth Olsen (Kodachrome – 71%, Ingrid Goes West – 86%), who plays Wanda and whose performance on the show has received applause for months, will compete against Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You from HBO; Cynthia Erivo by Genius: Aretha from National Geographic / Disney; Anya Taylor-Joy by Lady’s Gambit by Netflix and Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown from HBO, in one of the most fought categories: best actress in a miniseries or television movie.

In addition, it highlights the nomination of Kathryn Hahn, who gave life to Agatha and who will compete in the category of best supporting actress in a limited series or television movie. Additionally, director Matt Shakman also received a nomination for his work on the show and original music for WandaVision It will also seek an award next Sunday, September 19. The other categories in which the series is nominated are best screenplay (for three chapters), production design, cast, makeup, hair, costumes, title design, composition, opening music, musical supervision, sound mixing, editing of sound, visual effects and editing.

In this way, the most nominated series this year were The Crown – 100% Netflix and The Mandalorian – 91% of Disney Plus with 24 nominations, followed by WandaVision from Disney Plus with 23, The Handmaid’s Tale – 80% of Hulu with 21, Saturday night Live NBC at 21, Ted Lasso – 75% Apple TV Plus at 20, Lovecraft Country – 100% HBO with 18, Lady’s Gambit Netflix with 18 and Mare of Easttown of HBO with 16.

