Emmy 2021: The Crown (Netflix) and The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) lead nominations with a tie

It is not a novelty that the way of watching television has changed in recent years, however, it is surprising how many streaming platforms there are now and how their productions have managed to displace those of conventional television not only in terms of the public who sees them, but also with critics and award ceremonies. In this way, today the different Television Academies in the United States announced the nominees of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and it is striking who were the ones who got the most nominations.

If it is the total number of nominations, it could be said that the union of HBO and HBO Max was the winner, since together they added a total of 130 nominations, followed – very closely – by Netflix, which as the digital giant that is not needed to team up with anyone to earn 129 nominations (via Variety).

However, what was truly a surprise is that the still relatively new streaming service Disney Plus achieved a total of 71 nominations, thanks in large part to the Marvel Cinematic Universe series WandaVision – 95% and the hit Star Wars franchise show, The Mandalorian – 91%. Also, the latter alongside The Crown – 100%, from Netflix, were the productions that got the most nominations, with a total of 24 each.

WandaVision surprised everyone by getting 23 nominations, while The Handmaid’s Tale – 80% of Hulu took 21; NBC’s Saturday Night Live, 21; Ted Lasso – 75%, from Apple TV Plus, 20; Lovecraft Country – 100%, from HBO, 18; Lady’s Gambit – 93%, from Netflix, 18; and Mare of Easttown – 90%, from HBO, got 16.

Although the entertainment industry and, above all, the cinema industry were among the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming services managed to continue growing, despite the delay of some of their productions. In fact, the recent 2021 Emmy nominations showed that Netflix and HBO continue to fight to see who is the most respected when it comes to television productions.

This year, however, the decision to count HBO and HBO Max as one will generate a lot of controversy, as Netflix alone managed to beat them as singular entities, since HBO received 94 nominations and HBO Max obtained 36. Then there is Walt Disney Co., which could also claim supremacy when all its platforms are combined, with 146 nominations: ABC (23), Disney Plus (71), Freeform (1), FX Networks (16), Hulu (25) and National Geographic (10).

Also, with so many new streaming services in the game in 2021, there are signs of a shakeup. The rise of new platforms is having an impact on the Emmy run, and this year that includes huge entries from relatively rookies Apple TV Plus and HBO Max.

Overall, streamers were once again the most nominated platform, with 342 nominations, up from 269 last year. However, the field spread more widely, as Netflix failed to match last year’s historic 160 nominations, standing at 129. Newcomers included Discovery Plus and Pluto with one nomination each, six for Paramount Plus and two for Peacock. . And then there’s the growth of Disney Plus, at 71, down from 19 last year, and Apple TV Plus at 34, down from 18 last year. Hulu was flat at 25, slightly below 26, while Amazon Prime Video had a drop from 31 to 18.

