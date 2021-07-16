Emmy 2021: Lovecraft Country, series canceled by HBO, vindicates African-American fans with several nominations

Watching HBO series is looking into a world of good television, safe quality, at least in most cases. Lovecraft Country – 100%, released in 2020, was no exception and shows us the different faces of horror with a superb and provocative story. This series surprised critics with her ability to tell a necessary and current story and her effort earned her Emmy nominations, her and her actors. Although the cancellation of the series was announced a few days ago, African-American followers have been vindicated with the recognition of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and they have sought refuge and understanding through an ambitious group on Facebook.

Lovecraft country introduces us to the story of Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors) who embarks on a journey with Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and her Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) during the 1950s. But the small group does not know that the odyssey will become a challenge to survive, a path that involves the racism of the time and some monsters that seem to come from the darkest cosmic horror, however, the discrimination of white people. looks scarier than the creatures themselves. This series was based on the novel by Matt ruff, released in 2016, and had excellent reception during its broadcasts last year.

Lovecraft country received a total of 18 nominations, including for Best Dramatic Series, Best Actress in a Dramatic Series, Best Actor in a Dramatic Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Dramatic Miniseries, Best Supporting Actress in a Dramatic Miniseries, and Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Dramatic Series. From the beginning of its broadcasts, it attracted the attention of the whole world, especially the African-American public in the United States, who in the series found representation and visibility of the problems they face every day regarding racism. In this context, Taylor moten, an African-American girl, created the Lovecraft Country Discussion Group on Facebook, now with more than 44,000 members.

Mike richardson, host and moderator of the podcast born in the group, explained to the Los Angeles Times how valuable the community is on Facebook.

One of the interesting things about this group is that the experience is very varied, but everyone is equally committed to the material. So you have people who work in retail and then you have someone with a PhD in the group, and they all get involved at the same level, and it’s a beautiful thing to see. Because we all find ourselves in different areas of life in terms of career and things like that, but that doesn’t negate how we broaden the conversation about the series in this way.

Taylor moten She also spoke about what the group represents for her: “I wanted it to be a protected space. And I wanted it to be a space for quirky black girls, because that’s what I identify with. “Although the cancellation of the series was a serious blow to Lovecraft Country Discussion Group, they are still active and even carried out some dynamics to honor her and fire her.

The news of the cancellation also did not sit well on social networks, whose African-American users saw in this decision a severe cut towards the visibility of the work of black artists. Although the disagreement of Moten She is clearly honored by the scope her effort has had and will continue with it until the last person leaves: “I basically turned it into an African-American version of The Five Club – 89%. It doesn’t mean we don’t have friends and family, obviously, but we don’t quite fit in … you know you have a place and we’ve been waiting for you.

