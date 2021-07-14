Emmy 2021: Billy Porter says there will be more diversity after the nomination of MJ Rodriguez

The nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced today and social media was overjoyed at Mj Rodriguez’s nomination for Best Actress in a Dramatic Series for her work on Pose – 100%. Of course, Billy Porter, his co-star, is delighted with the fact, and during a new interview with Variety he shares his joy and assures that diversity will be more abundant in the future. Read on for all the details.

Created by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, Pose is set in the eighties and defines itself as a series that explores the juxtaposition of various segments of life and society in New York: the world of ball culture, the emergence of the luxury universe of the era Trump and the downtown literary and social scene. The production includes the largest cast of trans actresses of any series in the history of the small screen, which is a great achievement on the issue of diversity and representation.

On Pose, Mj plays Blanca Evangelista, a character who has managed to break all borders and has surprised the Netflix series during the three available seasons. Billy porter, also an actor on the series and winner of the 2019 Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Dramatic Series, shared a few words about the triumph of Rodriguez in this year’s nominations.

I really believe that art is activism, whether you are aware of it or not. Being nominated for this role, being part of the journey that is Pose has really been in line with my mission in life. I’m excited. MJ Rodríguez carries this series on his shoulders as Jesus on the road to Damascus since season one. So it was time. I am really excited that the children have realized what she possesses. There would be no Pose if there was no MJ Rodriguez.

Billy porter has strived to give visibility and prestige to the African American and LGBT community, and is convinced that the nomination of Mj Rodriguez is a big step in the fight ahead. The 51-year-old actor stated that diversity will be increased in the future thanks to the efforts and actions of now.

We are in the midst of progress on all fronts, and with progress comes setback, with progress comes opposition. I would like to stay focused on the fact that this is an example of how things can change. Things have changed, they are changing, and they must keep changing as we move forward. The more diversity is empowered through work, the more diversity there will be.

The talent of transgender actors and actresses is clear, but there is still a need for the industry and awards season voters to grant them opportunities to shine, just as they do for cisgender performers. The trans art community in America is doing incredible things and they deserve all the recognition; I wish in Latin America things were different and the entertainment industries were willing to give greater visibility to transgender people who dedicate themselves to the arts. The future still has a lot to say.

Representation and diversity in film and television has gained wide ground in recent years. While we previously settled for many Hollywood products whose storylines were starring straight white people, minorities have made their way into the industry with great agility and have made their voices heard through stories that conservatives did not want to touch on. decades past.

