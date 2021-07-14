Emmy 2021: Allen v. Farrow are a hope for abuse survivors, says director – Tomatazos

The nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards have been revealed today and continue to trend on social media. Allen v. Farrow – 85% stand out among the nonfiction categories with seven nominations, surprising audiences and generating statements among the developers of the documentary. The production competes for an Emmy in the categories of Best Directing in a Documentary / Nonfiction Series, Best Documentary / Nonfiction Series, Best Writing in a Nonfiction Program, among others.

In 2018 Woody Allen’s life was turned upside down when allegations of abuse made by Dylan farrow against him they received media attention. The adopted daughter stated that her father had maliciously touched her in 1992 and her brother Ronan farrowAn influential American journalist, he has defended his words in the same way as his mother, actress Mia Farrow. Even if Woody He did not end up in jail for lack of evidence, his name is already on the Hollywood blacklist and few large studios or actors want to be related to him.

Allen v. Farrow It was developed by HBO and directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering. It consists of four chapters and was recorded and edited without informing the press, surprising viewers when it was officially announced several months ago. The documentary series presents us with the controversial case involving the abuse of the Dylan accused Woody, trying to tell what really happened at the time of the event, guiding the viewer through old images and recordings that include the family.

Kirby dick, director and producer of Allen v. Farrow, spoke to Deadline about how proud he is of the nominations: “It’s an incredible honor, without a doubt. This is something that was a completely collective effort. ” For its part, Ziering also director and producer, shared his joy, stating that the appearance of Allen v. Farrow on the Emmy list is a sign that abuse survivors are being heard:

It is incredible to receive this recognition from his teammates, not so much for us but for our team. It is very difficult to do this job. I know we’re not curing cancer, but it’s hard to do this rigorous research work, put together a story for people to follow, and make sure all of your fact-checking is correct. It is surprising that this type of work is recognized for what it says to survivors around the world: ‘We are no longer silencing them. We appreciate you. We hear you. We believe in you. The world is listening. ‘ That’s the best of all, it’s what this does for so many people who have just suffered in the dark, with some hopelessness.

The directors also spoke about the good reception it had Allen v. Farrow during its airtime on HBO in February and March: “We were so surprised that every Sunday night, every time an episode aired, it was trending on Twitter. The responses were simply encouraging. ” Both stated that viewers were outraged by the documentary’s revelations, noting that Allen took it upon himself to pervert the truth and put the men in a bad position. Farrow. On the other hand, there are those who argue that the series is extremely biased and only tries to improve the image of Mia farrow and get your side of the story accepted. Last year, Woody Allen said the documentary is full of lies.

The 79th edition of the Emmy Awards will take place on September 19.

