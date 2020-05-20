Mexico City,- This Wednesday, May 20, the F4 e-Series begins with the participation of Emmo Fittipaldi, the son of the legend, who will participate in the starting grid.

It may interest you Liga MX and MLS cancel joint events

View this post on Instagram EMMO JR @ emmofittipaldi7 turns the tracks by testing at Homestad @amrmotorplex @amr_social with @kartrepublic, andou muito fast as top @orsolonracing. Muito Obrigado BRAND INSTITUTE @brand_institute pelo apoio # theroadtof1 @fittipaldiwheels @ompracing @bellracinghq @victrixagency EMMO JR @ emmofittipaldi7 is back testing in Homestead @amrmotorplex @amr_social com @kartrepubol very, Thanks to BRAND INSTITUTE @brand_institute for the sponsor # theroadtof1 @fittipaldiwheels @ompracing @bellracinghq @victrixagency Photo by @ontrackpromotions A post shared by EMERSON FITTIPALDI (@emersonfittipaldioficial) on May 17, 2020 at 4:04 pm PDT

The young pilot joins the F4 e-Series with the slogan of being able to take the title, leaving the name of the Fittipaldi dynasty high.

A DAY TO START # F4eSeries! 1st Championship endorsed by FIA virtual formula car in America, national and international drivers Take control and do not miss the start tomorrow, through our YouTube channel (F4 NACAM) 6pm # OrgulloF4NACAM #RaceAtHome pic.twitter.com/oeEI3Qcyfe – FIA F4 Nacam (@ FIAF4Nacam) May 19, 2020

The appointment of the first virtual tournament endorsed by the International Automobile Federation (FÍA) is this Wednesday at 6 o’clock on the F4 NACAM YouTube channel.

Photo Courtesy F4

HLG

You can not miss 20 years of the feat

Seven24.mx

The post Emmo Fittipaldi joins the Virtual Race F4 e-Series appeared first on Siete24.