Emme Maribel Muñiz, the 12-year-old daughter of Jennifer López and Marc Anthony, published this Wednesday “Lord Help Me”, the illustrated and bilingual children’s book with a strong environmental message that she began writing in 2013.

“In school I learned about sloths and how they are endangered, so I started praying for them. I wrote this book to help raise money to save them and teach other children how we can pray and ask for help. Both things They make me feel better, “Emme said in a statement released by Crown Books for Young Readers.

According to the note, this text will go on sale on September 29 of this year.

The news that Emme had written and illustrated a book was given by her mother in 2018, when she announced on her Instagram account that she was taking her daughter to her first meetings to sell her work.

“Emme’s first meetings,” López wrote on June 28 of that year, accompanying a photo of the little girl, who was then 10 years old, sitting in a car with a ring binder in her hands and the image of a girl praying. on the cover page.

The artist said at the time that they had appointments with three publishers.

Emme, who, like her twin brother Max, studies the first year of middle school, spends forty years at the house she shares in Miami with López and her fiancé, businessman and former baseball player Alex Rodríguez, as well as his two daughters. .

It has not been revealed until now if she and her brother have spent time these days with their father, who also lives in the city.

This year has marked a before and after for the girl’s professional aspirations, because in addition to premiering as an author, Emme shared with her mom the Super Bowl halftime stage this February, where she even sang.

That show was seen by 102 million people worldwide.

