Emmanuel thanks the Latin Grammy for choosing him for the Musical Excellence Award – El Sol de México

After being chosen as one of the six artists that the Latin Grammy will honor next November with the award for Musical Excellence, the Mexican singer Emmanuel said he was moved by the recognition.

The 66-year-old singer also extended his congratulations to the other artists who will be recognized during the Las Vegas ceremony, including the Spanish Joaquín Sabina, the Argentine Fito Paéz, the Brazilian Martinho da Vila, the Dominican Milly Quezada and the Puerto Rican Gilberto Santa Rosa.

The trajectory of the Mexican singer has more than four decades of activity and 20 recorded albums, from which songs such as “La chica de humo”, “Toda la vida”, “Todo se collambó” or “Pobre diablo” have emerged.

Songs that, in addition to having marked Hispanic music at the time of its creation, have endured to the present day and passed down generations.

Emmanuel will receive the award on November 17, 2021 in a private ceremony at a hotel in Las Vegas, within the week of the twenty-second annual Latin Grammy awards.

The Award for Musical Excellence is awarded year after year since the ceremony was created 22 years ago, and rewards those artists who have made a significant contribution with their work to the world of Hispanic music.

Among the artists who have received it are Joan Baez and Omara Portuondo.

Emmanuel’s present time has been framed by his successful duet with his friend and colleague Manuel Mijares, with whom in addition to having made an album, he has made multiple musical presentations in which both shared their most beloved songs and their passion for music.