Portland Trail Blazers He has gotten his first reinforcement for the 2021/22 NBA season. As the journalist from Yahoo! Sports, Chris Haynes, the Oregon franchise has joined the No. 7 pick of the 2015 Draft, Emmanuel mudiay, to play the Summer League.

