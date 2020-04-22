At the end of his allowance, where he announced Monday evening a gradual deconfinement from May 11, Emmanuel Macron concluded with an optimistic touch: “We will have better days and we will find happy days.”

Amused by this formula, a reference to the program of the National Council of the Resistance, Gilles Perret decided to offer the Head of State a DVD of his documentary retracing this page of the history of France, spotted the HuffPost.

“Since # Macron20h02 quotes Les Jours Heureux, I offer him the DVD of my film,” said a friend of François Ruffin on Twitter. “We bet that after viewing it will act in the direction of the CNR’s program: nationalize the banks; separate the press from the powers of money; separate economic feudalism from political power …”

A program that will “change the face of France”

Released in 2013, Les Jours Heureux retraces how, “between May 1943 and March 1944, on French territory still occupied, sixteen men belonging to all political parties, all unions and all resistance movements will permanently change the face of the France “, indicates the official synopsis of the film.

Together, these sixteen men will write the program of the National Council of the Resistance which “is still at the heart of the French social system since it gave birth to social security, PAYG pensions, works councils, etc.” , he adds.

Several personalities of the political class have spotted the allusion of Emmanuel Macron. “Quotes taken from Clémenceau to start, then from de Gaulle towards the end via La Fayette for the reference to article 1 of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen”, Alexis Corbière wrote on Twitter, MP for La France rebellious: “Macron should be careful, quoting abundantly historical figures rarely produces a historical discourse.”