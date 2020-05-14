French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe and President Emmanuel Macron on May 8 in ParisPool / ABACA / GTRES

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to reinvent himself with the coronavirus crisis, but the new world is in many ways similar to the old. The president’s popularity does not take off, despite a brief rebound during the confinement, and the distrust of power, which emerged in the revolt of the yellow vests or the protests against the pension reform, is consolidated. The crisis has brought to light Macron’s differences with Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, while a group of center-left deputies, integrated so far in the presidential majority, threatens to form a dissident parliamentary group.

The date has passed almost unnoticed: May 14 marks the third anniversary of Macron’s inauguration as President of the Republic. The young leader arrived with a liberal and pro-European message, ready to undo the old corsets of partitocracy and stateism. For almost three years, methodically and without the hesitation of his predecessors, he launched the program: labor reform, railway reform, unemployment insurance reform, pension reform … Another era, another world.

The de-escalation, after two months of confinement, is an experiment full of risks for the rulers. Sanitary and also political. Macron faces the trance with the tranquility of knowing that he has two years of mandate – the president is immovable – and that there is no clear alternation in the opposition. The pandemic has swept everything away. In March, the president suspended the pension reform, which had lit the street in December and January. In April he declared: “Let us know how to get off the beaten track, of ideologies: reinvent ourselves. And I am the first ”.

It will not be easy. The inertias of French politics are resistant. It is true that the confinement in March and April led to a rare episode of sacred union, the closing of ranks in the face of a threat. But these moments do not usually last. Macron’s popularity rose, yes, but it never reached 50% and the so-called flag effect – the increase in support for the leader in wartime – was lower than other countries. In parallel, lack of anticipation or confusing messages about the use of masks eroded confidence in the authorities. The Court of Justice of the Republic, in charge of judging members of the Government for criminal or criminal acts, has already received 63 complaints about mismanagement and its impact on the health of victims of COVID-19, as explained by the prosecutor General François Moulins to the RTL station.

“We have lived, for a long time, in a society of mistrust, and without a doubt this crisis has reinforced it,” says Jérôme Fourquet, political scientist at the Ifop institute and author of L’archipel français (The French archipelago), a reference book on the political, social and demographic fractures of this country. “As in other countries, at first there was a reflection of the sacred union around the Government, but this phenomenon was less remarkable than in other countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany or Italy,” argues Fourquet. And he adds: “Even running for war, Macron did not get a mechanical upturn in popularity like others: he went up, yes, but not much.”

The de-escalation and the gradual return to daily life threaten to uncover a “pot of social pressure”, according to Le Monde, in which conflicts emerge after months in quarantine, but in a context of deep economic recession and aggravated inequalities. “I would not bet that there are political and social tensions,” disagrees Fourquet. “Historically, social crises occur in a period of recovery: when people raise their heads, they ask for their share of the pie. Now is the time to save the skin, the job, make ends meet when someone at home has lost their job or is part-time. ”

Another immediate problem, for Macron, is the announced desertion of, at least, a dozen deputies from his party, The Republic in March (LREM), to form a new group that could be called Ecology, Democracy and Solidarity, and which would bring together exsocialists and exverdes disillusioned with the president. The number of deputies that would form this group – among the LREM dissidents and other independents who would join the project – ranges from 23 to 58, depending on the media that have anticipated the news. In any case, enough for LREM to lose the absolute majority in the National Assembly, although it would maintain it thanks to the two government partners: the centrists of MoDem and the center-right of Agir.

“I do not know how this initiative will end, but I observe that it comes at a setback,” declares EL PAÍS the secretary of state and government spokesman, Sibeth Ndiaye. “Our compatriots are extremely vigilant that, despite political differences, we are going to the same sense to get out of the crisis and organize the post-crisis. And this initiative for division comes at a time that seems particularly inappropriate to me. “

It is as if, at the start of the de-escalation, the cohesion of the majority was a greater concern than an opposition, discreet in recent weeks. The pandemic has reinforced a figure that was already in the forefront during the pension reform: that of Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. A man of the moderate right, more sober and experienced than the president, Philippe has been the face of the state in this crisis, who has stood up every week and taken the blows but also the respect of many, including his adversaries.

The coronavirus has had a magnifying glass effect on the differences between Macron and Philippe: on the controversial maintenance of the first round of the municipal elections on March 15, on the parliamentary voting schedule of the state of alarm or on the appropriate vocabulary for the situation. An example: When the Prime Minister mentioned a few days ago the “risk of collapse of the economy”, the President replied: “I do not use these great words.”

In a poll released this week, Philippe reaches 57% popularity, nine points more than Macron. The rumor machine about the possible replacement of the prime minister has exploded. “The current head of government has shown enormous control in the management of this crisis, the President of the Republic attests to him that he has complete confidence,” said spokeswoman Ndiaye.

The new French complex

The coronavirus crisis has revived the complex of France – nuclear power and member of the UN Security Council, but trapped for decades in a feeling of decline – with respect to Germany, world economic and political power in the EU, and now singled out by many as an exemplary country in managing the pandemic. The crisis, with its high death toll and mismanagement, has struck at a time of social unrest, after a year and a half of protests by the yellow vests and protests and strikes against pension reform. “This health crisis acts as a revealer of the ‘declassification’ of France,” said Jérôme Fourquet of the Ifop institute in April. In other words, this country would have ceased to be in the first division. “I will be brutal and make excuses: in our representation of the world and of Europe, if two camps were to be established, France would be closer to Spain and Italy in terms of crisis management than to Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.” The contrast is a contrast of personalities. “Today the most trusted political personality of its citizens is Chancellor Angela Merkel,” says essayist Dominique Moïsi. “It is unfair, but she reassures, while Emmanuel Macron does not reassure: he is young, brilliant, lyrical, but the French do not feel a spontaneous empathy towards him. I would even say that the Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, is more reassuring than the President of the Republic ”. The contrast between France and other countries, not just Germany, affects political systems. “In Britain symbolic power is decoupled from real power: the queen on one side, the prime minister on the other. In France, symbolic power and real power are concentrated in a single person who is the mandatory target of all criticism. And it is possible that this system is hardly sustainable ”.

