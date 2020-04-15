Emmanuel and Manuel Mijares will share a Live to delight their fans | Instagram

Perhaps one of the best news so far for fans of Manuel Mijares and Emmanuel is that they will be together in a live singing their successes together.

He was the interpreter of “The smoke girl” who shared the news of his next “meeting” after several Internet users asked him in the most attentive way.

The duet they both do is pretty cool and I’m sure you don’t want to miss itIt will be on Wednesday April 15, it is not long so do not miss this opportunity.

The live will be at 8:00 p.m. from Mexico, do your own calculations so you can enjoy the exact moment that Mijares and Emmanuel start their show.

Jesús Emmanuel Arturo Acha Martínez He is artistically known only with his middle name Emmanuel, he is a Mexican singer, songwriter, musician and bullfighter.

On the other hand José Manuel Mijares Morán he only dedicates himself to singing and is internationally known simply as Manuel Mijares and even in some places only with his last name.

Coincidentally Emmanuel decided to offer this live show could be said so one day before his birthday because this April 16th He will celebrate, although at home, another year of life.

Both singers have collaborated in various occasions, that is why their fans have asked them to do a live, images shared by the interpreter of “Heart of melao” through their stories.

As you will remember Mijares was married to bright Star However, they decided to separate after years of marriage, it is worth mentioning that the stars maintain a very good relationship above all for the well-being of their two children, so they have remained in a good friendship with much love and respect.

Don’t miss it | Instagram

Unlike Mijares Emmanuel continues to be married to his wife German mercerdes with whom he had three children one of them Alexander decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, recently we saw him as a judge at the Academy next to Danna Paola with whom he formed a beautiful friendship.

.