Emmanuel Acho Is “Absolutely Open” to Hosting ‘The Bachelor’

Things in The Bachelor universe have admittedly been hella weird since Rachael Kirkconnell’s Old South party photos came out and Chris Harrison publicly defended her actions … which later resulted in him stepping back from the franchise. To course correct, ABC is having two back-to-back Bachelorettes with Katie Thurston and Michelle Young as the leading ladies for season 17 and 18 of the show. But what’s to come from the first Bachelor season post-Matt James drama? TBD, but Emmanuel Acho is letting it be known he’s down to host!

Emmanuel sat down for a virtual interview on The View and expressed his interest in coming back to The Bachelor after his After the Final Rose hosting duties concluded earlier this year. Sharing how the franchise could also improve, he said:

“I absolutely would be open to hosting The Bachelor. I think it’s a matter of how does ‘The Bachelor’ currently need help. I think the franchise realizes it needs help both on camera and exploring diversity better on camera, but probably more importantly behind the scenes. It’s not just a matter of having a Black man or a Black woman — or not even necessarily a Black man or woman, any person of color — being represented on camera, but how is the story being told? The producers really carry so much more weight than the talent because they’re the ones who are telling the story and trying to adequately represent the talent to the nation, so it’s something that I would be open to doing. “

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Not sure if ABC has caught wind of Emmanuel’s declaration, but it would be nice to have someone new to take the franchise into the future, wouldn’t it?

You love all the deets on The Bachelor. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io