Emma Watson celebrates 30 years of magic | Instagram

Although he became known with the character of the student of magic and sorcery Hermione GrangerIn the Harry Potter saga, Emma Watson quickly cast a spell to avoid being pigeonholed in that role.

More than magic, he did it, not just for his acting versatility, but for her work as a feminist and altruist, decisions that have catapulted her as an icon of the entertainment industry with only 30 years, which she celebrates on Wednesday.

Born in Paris in 1999 to British parents, Watson moved to England, where at age nine she was chosen during a school casting to be part of the magical story of J.K. Rowling. The first of eight films in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, would come to the screens two years later to conquer the world.

It may interest you: Emma Watson could be part of the cast of Doctor Strange 2

All that decade of the new millennium was absorbed by the saga, who completed eight films.

Then he decided to pause and take refuge from fame in his Literature studies at Brown University, in the United States.

By 2012, her long hair was gone. And so it looked in his first leading role outside the magic saga, in The Advantages of Being Invisible, where he plays an extroverted teenager.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

It is not really that in cinema he has had more brilliant roles. Appeared as Princess Bella in Disney’s live action Beauty and the Beast in 2017, a role she had dreamed of playing since she was a child. And last year it was part of Little women, the story based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott which focuses on the lives of four sisters.

But her choices have always had to do with the type of woman he wants to represent and whom he has shaped in his personal facet. Emma promotes independence, feminism, and freedom. For something she was chosen UN Goodwill Ambassador and in 2004 she joined the #HeForShe movement, in which she invites men to join the feminist movement.

“If men did not have to be aggressive to be accepted, women would not feel compelled to be submissive, if man did not have to control, women would not have to be controlled.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“Men and women must feel free to be sensitive, to be strong. It is time that we all perceive gender as a spectrum that does not involve opposing discourses. #HeForShe is all about freedom,” he said in his speech to the UN.

Another of the worlds that the British has captivated is that of fashion, collaborating with brands such as Burberry and Lancome and wearing pieces by Dior and Chanel; But yes, it always captures your personal stamp: Choose sustainable clothing brands, such as Stella McCartney, All Sisters and Tome, with items like the Calvin Klein dress made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, which she wore at the 2016 Met Gala.

In the end, without magic spells and far from the Hogwarts classrooms, the actress has been able to contribute with her work to make the real world as fantastic as the one that opened her doors to fame 21 years ago.

Also read: Little Women, An Amazing Victorian Fashion Lesson

.